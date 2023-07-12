Alaska Guide Creations Kobuk Backpack

Alaska Guide Creations has been a pioneer in the bino harness industry for years. They make some of the best chest packs in the business. But for years, fans of the brand have been asking for a big, beefy pack for the hunter’s back. For 2023, the Alaska Guide Creations team has answered the demand with the introduction of their all-new Kobuk backpack.

The Kobuk 42 bag has a total volume capacity of 4200 cubic inches. It attaches easily to the Kobuk Frame. The bag and integrated, adjustable load shelf are primarily made of 500D Nylon and features a 10″ expandable, drawstring top made of lightweight ripstop. Excluding the expanding top, the bag measures 9″ x 14″ x 24″.