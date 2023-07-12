Alaska Guide Creations has been a pioneer in the bino harness industry for years. They make some of the best chest packs in the business. But for years, fans of the brand have been asking for a big, beefy pack for the hunter’s back. For 2023, the Alaska Guide Creations team has answered the demand with the introduction of their all-new Kobuk backpack.
The Kobuk 42 bag has a total volume capacity of 4200 cubic inches. It attaches easily to the Kobuk Frame. The bag and integrated, adjustable load shelf are primarily made of 500D Nylon and features a 10″ expandable, drawstring top made of lightweight ripstop. Excluding the expanding top, the bag measures 9″ x 14″ x 24″.
Each side has 4 lash points that can be quickly disconnected or adjusted with auto-locking buckles. Having 4 lash points per side is critical for ensuring that difficult or awkward loads are secured. Two 22″ waterproof zippers make access to the main bag simple, even with a load. An additional basement zipper opens to a built in pouch that is great for storing small items that require quick access such as additional straps and hardware.
Dual water bottle pockets are built in, one on each side. Laser cut panels on the back of the bag and nylon webbing loops allow for nearly unlimited lashing combinations and attachment points for customizing the pack to fit your needs for any given situation. The double layered, 500D load shelf can be deployed and adjusted for carrying extra large loads or for carrying quarters/meat. This keeps the bulk of the weight near the frame while keeping your gear and the inside of the bag clean.
Inside the bag there are internal loops along each vertical zipper allow for connection of Stash Pouches which can be used for organization. There is also a hydration sleeve that will accommodate up to a 3L bladder and has an ambidextrous hose port for hose routing to the shoulder harness.
The Kobuk Frame is the foundation of Alaska Guide Creations’ Kobuk Backpack Line. The frame consists of 4 solid carbon rods, custom 3D printed yoke supports (top, middle, and bottom), and is enclosed in 500D Nylon. The fully adjustable harness and belt is constructed of closed cell, cross linked PE foam for comfort and longevity and is included with each frame.
Features of the Kobuk Pack
– 2-22″ waterproof zippers for quick access, even when loaded
– Integrated load shelf with laser panels to maintain webbing route
– (4) lash points on each side for securing loads
– Nearly unlimited lashing combinations with laser cut panels and provided nylon webbing loops
– (4) 24″ lash straps with 25mm gatekeepers and 1″ auto-lock buckles included
– (2) integrated water bottle pockets (one per side)
– High-viz orange zipper pulls
– 3L vertical bladder compatible
– 26″ frame composed of 4 solid carbon rods, 3D printed yoke supports, and 500D nylon enclosure
– 2 piece waist belt with 22″ of total adjustability (28″ to 50″)
– Attachment panels on waist belt provided for attaching quick access accessories
– Vertically adjustable lumbar pad to customize load bearing position and comfort
– Easily adjustable shoulder harness allows a custom fit for torso length and desired height, angle, and width
– Design allows for unmatched air flow, adjustability, and fit customization for comfort
– Harness includes chest strap and keepers for ambidextrous bladder hose retention
– Bag weight: 2 lbs 6 oz
– Frame Only weight: 2 lbs 12 oz
– Weight with Kobuk Frame – 5 lbs 2 oz
The pack is made in USA and is priced at $659.98. Check it out at www.alaskaguidecreations.com.