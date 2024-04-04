fbpx
Match Grade Field Points Set the Standard for Archery Practice

By Brodie SwisherApril 4, 2024

With a reputation for arrow accuracy, Easton offers the premier line of Match Grade field points, designed for high-level archery practice. Every attention to detail has been infused into a product that every archer needs. 

The Match Grade Point shape replicates high-ballistic coefficient bullets with an elongated tangent ogive that enhances accuracy long-range shooting while also offering easier extraction from targets. 

Constructed from 416 stainless-steel, with a dark polished nickel finish, the Match Grade points have an oversized profile that improves arrow flight and minimizes arrow wear. 

The 8-32 threaded points come in five popular diameters in 100 and 125-grain weights with the 11/32 diameter size offering the additional option of 150-grains.

For more information visit www.eastonarchery.com

Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
