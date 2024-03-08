Tethrd Welcomes Dan Chumbler as CEO

Columbia, TN – March 8, 2024 – Tethrd LLC, the industry leader in ultralight saddle hunting equipment, proudly announces the appointment of Dan Chumbler as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 26, 2024.

Chumbler has a robust background with iconic outdoor lifestyle brands like Callaway Golf, Polaris, and MeatEater, where he was most recently CEO. He brings extensive experience and strategic vision to Tethrd and is poised to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. Dan’s proven track record in leading teams to drive outsized growth aligns seamlessly with Tethrd’s commitment to play an even bigger role in making hunters everywhere more successful in the field.