Tethrd Welcomes Dan Chumbler as CEO

Columbia, TN – March 8, 2024 – Tethrd LLC, the industry leader in ultralight saddle hunting equipment, proudly announces the appointment of Dan Chumbler as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 26, 2024.
Chumbler has a robust background with iconic outdoor lifestyle brands like Callaway Golf, Polaris, and MeatEater, where he was most recently CEO. He brings extensive experience and strategic vision to Tethrd and is poised to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. Dan’s proven track record in leading teams to drive outsized growth aligns seamlessly with Tethrd’s commitment to play an even bigger role in making hunters everywhere more successful in the field.
“I am thrilled to join Tethrd at such an exciting time in their young history,” said Chumbler. “Tethrd’s dedication to leading through innovation is in a class by itself, and I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team to drive continued success and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”
“We are delighted to welcome Dan Chumbler as our new CEO,” said Ernie Power, Co-Founder at Tethrd. “Dan’s leadership, coupled with his deep industry knowledge, will be instrumental in advancing Tethrd’s strategic objectives and fostering long-term sustainability.”
“Tethrd is about to explode,” said Greg Godfrey, Co-Founder at Tethrd. “With Dan’s experience, leadership, and vision, Tethrd will continue to innovate the best hunting gear on the planet. Besides, Dan has been hunting from a Tethrd saddle for the last 4 years! He understands saddle hunters, because he’s one of us.”
Chumbler’s appointment comes as Tethrd continues to boldly charge forward as the market leader in ultralight elevated hunting gear, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of hunters around the world.
