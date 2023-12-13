Easton Introduces Premier Half-out 4mm Arrow Components

Within the 55, 75, and 100-grain options there are 5 available sizes to match up with the different arrow shaft diameters, to ensure a smooth transition from arrow shaft to insert. The new insert design also features a zero-tolerance alignment ring so the insert sits vertically center on the shaft of the arrow.

Half-out inserts have been known to have issues with impact protection. Easton has addressed that issue in their new inserts with a protective collar that covers the post and the front of the arrow where older inserts would just cover the end of the arrow. This design will increase impact protection making for a more reliable arrow setup.

