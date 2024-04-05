Vortex Launches New Eyewear Line

Vortex Optics expanded their popular line of products this week to include their all-new lineup of eyewear for shooters and outdoor enthusiasts. Protective eyewear and sunglasses make perfect sense for an optics brand that’s at the forefront of shooting sports.
Vortex has answered the demand for better eyewear. Check out the all-new line of eyewear below.
The Banshee and Jackal
The new eyewear line includes the Banshee and Jackal sunglasses., both delivering the best in protection and style.
The Banshee sunglasses bridge the gap between hyper-tactical eyewear and uncomfortable safety glasses, delivering UV and ballistic-rated protection, comfort, versatility, and casual style all backed by the lifetime Vortex VIP Warranty. Price – $129
Like the Banshee, the Jackal sunglasses provide great looks and protection when you need it most. They deliver UV and ballistic-rated protection, comfort and versatility.
The Jackal sunglasses are backed by the lifetime Vortex VIP Warranty as well. Price – $129
Features on the Banshee and Jackal
- You’ll find these glasses to feature a lightweight frame that provides a flexible fit for maximum comfort.
- They’re built to be compatible with hearing protection, free from pressure against your temples.
- They have a non-slip bridge and temples keeping them free from shifting and slipping.
- They are smudge resistant, anti-reflective to reduce glare, and anti-scratch to protect against damage and minor abrasions.
See more on the new lineup of eyewear from Vortex at www.vortexoptics.com.