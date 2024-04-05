Vortex Launches New Eyewear Line

The new eyewear line includes the Banshee and Jackal sunglasses., both delivering the best in protection and style.

The Banshee sunglasses bridge the gap between hyper-tactical eyewear and uncomfortable safety glasses, delivering UV and ballistic-rated protection, comfort, versatility, and casual style all backed by the lifetime Vortex VIP Warranty. Price – $129

Like the Banshee, the Jackal sunglasses provide great looks and protection when you need it most. They deliver UV and ballistic-rated protection, comfort and versatility.

The Jackal sunglasses are backed by the lifetime Vortex VIP Warranty as well. Price – $129