Prime Archery Launches 2022 Inline Bow Series

Prime Archery has released their latest lineup of bows for the 2022 year. The all-new Inline compound bow is a completely new concept in a bow that was designed to take accuracy and feel to a whole new level.

The Inline is available in three different models: the Inline 1, Inline 3 and Inline 5. These bows have axle to axle lengths of 31”, 33” and 35” respectively. But they all have one thing in common and that’s Prime’s new lnline Cam System, a technology that separates this bow from the competition in several critical areas.