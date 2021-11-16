Prime Archery Launches 2022 Inline Bow Series

Prime Archery has released their latest lineup of bows for the 2022 year. The all-new Inline compound bow is a completely new concept in a bow that was designed to take accuracy and feel to a whole new level.
The Inline is available in three different models: the Inline 1, Inline 3 and Inline 5. These bows have axle to axle lengths of 31”, 33” and 35” respectively. But they all have one thing in common and that’s Prime’s new lnline Cam System, a technology that separates this bow from the competition in several critical areas.
The lnline Cam System is the first of its kind. Much like Prime’s previous cam system, the overall goal was to create an equally loaded cam throughout the draw cycle. This is achieved by bringing the cable track in line with the string track. As the bow is drawn the cable track slides in line with the string, making the cable and string equally in line with each other. This in-line binary system creates a more balanced cam, making this the most accurate compound bow ever made.
The new Inline will give a smooth and easy draw without sacrificing speed. With an added limb damper, the Inline is the quietest bow and most “dead in the hand” bow Prime Archery has ever made. The combination of the smooth cam system and Prime’s accuracy-based technologies truly make this one of the deadliest bows on the market.
Specs on the Inline Bow Series
Inline 1
31″ AXLE TO AXLE
332 FPS SPEED
7″ BRACE HEIGHT
26″-30.5″ DRAW LENGTH
4.3 LBS MASS WEIGHT
30-80 LBS DRAW WEIGHT
MSRP: $1,199
Inline 3
33″ AXLE TO AXLE
337 FPS SPEED
6.5″ BRACE HEIGHT
26″-30.5″ DRAW LENGTH
4.4 LBS MASS WEIGHT
30-80 LBS DRAW WEIGHT
MSRP: $1,199
Inline 5
35″ AXLE TO AXLE
343 FPS SPEED
6″ BRACE HEIGHT
26″-30.5″ DRAW LENGTH
4.5 LBS MASS WEIGHT
30-80 LBS DRAW WEIGHT
MSRP: $1,249
Check out the new Inline compound bow at your local Prime dealer, or visit online at www.g5prime.com.