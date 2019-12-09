Menu
Home » Bowhunting News » Native Raghorn Sunglasses With Side Vents for Less Fog

Native Raghorn Sunglasses With Side Vents for Less Fog

Dec 9, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Whether you’re hunting, fishing, or just hanging out at the lake, the sunglasses you wear can either make the experience more enjoyable, or miserable. It all depends on what you select for eyewear. If your sunglasses fog up easy, you’re likely to find a frustrating experience as you’re wiping and swiping to clear your glasses for better visibility. That’s why the new Native Raghorn glasses are quickly becoming a popular option among hunters and outdoors across the country, as they answer the need for better eyewear with less fogging.

Native-Raghorn-with-Side-Vents

The Native Raghorn was designed for better visibility.

How do they do it?

The Raghorn’s are being touted as the most innovative and advanced polarized lens on the market. The N3 lenses block 4X more infrared light than regular polarized lenses, reducing blue light and selectively filtering UV. They deliver high contrast, crisp definition, and peak acuity.

But one of the slickest aspects of the Raghorn is their side venting design that reduces fogging. The vents allow better air flow to keep your glasses free and clear, allowing better visibility.

The active frame on these glasses fit great in a large fit profile. No slipping, no sliding. They offer maximum coverage to keep you protected, whether you’re in the field, woods, or on the water.

Native-Raghorn

Native Raghorn with Side Vents

Other features include:

  • Cushinol
  • Cam-Action Hinges
  • Interchangeable Lens System
  • Made of eco-friendly material

All Native Eyewear sunglasses, and lens replacement kits are covered by a lifetime limited warranty against defects in materials or workmanship. The Native Raghorn sunglasses are priced at $97. Check them out online at www.nativeeyewear.com.

Brodie Swisher

Brodie Swisher

Editorial Manager at Bowhunting.com
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
Brodie Swisher

Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)

Tagged: , ,

Speak Your Mind

*