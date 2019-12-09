Native Raghorn Sunglasses With Side Vents for Less Fog

by

Whether you’re hunting, fishing, or just hanging out at the lake, the sunglasses you wear can either make the experience more enjoyable, or miserable. It all depends on what you select for eyewear. If your sunglasses fog up easy, you’re likely to find a frustrating experience as you’re wiping and swiping to clear your glasses for better visibility. That’s why the new Native Raghorn glasses are quickly becoming a popular option among hunters and outdoors across the country, as they answer the need for better eyewear with less fogging.

How do they do it?

The Raghorn’s are being touted as the most innovative and advanced polarized lens on the market. The N3 lenses block 4X more infrared light than regular polarized lenses, reducing blue light and selectively filtering UV. They deliver high contrast, crisp definition, and peak acuity.

But one of the slickest aspects of the Raghorn is their side venting design that reduces fogging. The vents allow better air flow to keep your glasses free and clear, allowing better visibility.

The active frame on these glasses fit great in a large fit profile. No slipping, no sliding. They offer maximum coverage to keep you protected, whether you’re in the field, woods, or on the water.

Other features include:

Cushinol

Cam-Action Hinges

Interchangeable Lens System

Made of eco-friendly material

All Native Eyewear sunglasses, and lens replacement kits are covered by a lifetime limited warranty against defects in materials or workmanship. The Native Raghorn sunglasses are priced at $97. Check them out online at www.nativeeyewear.com.