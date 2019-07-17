Looking for a better field or home butchering kit for hunting season? HME has you covered with their all-new Hunting Dressing Kits. Hunting Made Easy (HME) has expanded its growing line of hunting-oriented cutlery and game processing solutions to include four new multi-piece dressing kits. Delivering exceptional performance at prices to fit every hunter’s budget, the new Hunting Dressing Kits include everything needed to process game animals for the table and the taxidermist.
All cutlery items in the Hunting Dressing Kits are based on robust stainless steel for optimal durability and sharpness. Furthermore, all handles are made of a rubberized material to ensure a solid grip and easy cleanup. Each dressing kit includes a weather resistant, hard carry case to keep the items secure, organized, and to maintain blade sharpness.
6-Piece Hunting Dressing Kit
- Caper (9.4-in.)
- Gut Hook Skinner (8.6-in.)
- Boning Blade (8.5-in.)
- Small Sharpener
- Gloves (2 pair)
- Carry Case (15.7×6.8×1.7 in.)
- $34.99
8-Piece Hunting Dressing Kit
- Caper (9.4-in.)
- Gut Hook Skinner (8.6-in.)
- Boning Blade (8.5-in.)
- Rib Spreader
- Bone Saw (9.4-in.)
- Large Sharpener
- Carry Case (15.7×6.8×1.7 in.)
- $49.99
9-Piece Deluxe Hunting Dressing Kit
- Butcher Blade XL (11.2-in.)
- Butcher Curved Blade (10.4-in.)
- Boning Blade (9.5-in.)
- Gut Hook Skinner (6.8-in.)
- Bone Saw (9.4-in.)
- Rib Spreader
- Small Sharpener
- Gloves (2 pair)
- Carry Case (15.7×6.8×1.7 in.)
- $59.99
12-Piece Deluxe Hunting Dressing Kit
- Butcher Blade (12.8-in.)
- Small Caper (8.4-in.)
- Gut Hook Skinner (8.6-in.)
- Boning Blade (9.05-in.)
- Butcher Fork (11.4-in.)
- Bone Saw (16.4-in.)
- Shears (10-in.)
- Large Sharpener
- Rib Spreader
- Cutting Board (14×10-in.)
- Gloves (2 pair)
- $79.99
Sized to fit conveniently in any daypack, the HME Hunting Dressing Kits provide everything needed to field dress, quarter, and cape animals in the field plus all the blades necessary to process meat for the freezer.
For a closer look at the innovative products and gear offered in the HME lineup, check out www.hmeproducts.com
Brodie Swisher
Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)
- HME Hunting Dressing Kits - Jul 17, 2019
- How to Boost Your Cell Phone Signal to Stay Connected - Jul 17, 2019
- Age This Buck - Jul 16, 2019
Speak Your Mind