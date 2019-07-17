by

Looking for a better field or home butchering kit for hunting season? HME has you covered with their all-new Hunting Dressing Kits. Hunting Made Easy (HME) has expanded its growing line of hunting-oriented cutlery and game processing solutions to include four new multi-piece dressing kits. Delivering exceptional performance at prices to fit every hunter’s budget, the new Hunting Dressing Kits include everything needed to process game animals for the table and the taxidermist.

All cutlery items in the Hunting Dressing Kits are based on robust stainless steel for optimal durability and sharpness. Furthermore, all handles are made of a rubberized material to ensure a solid grip and easy cleanup. Each dressing kit includes a weather resistant, hard carry case to keep the items secure, organized, and to maintain blade sharpness.

6-Piece Hunting Dressing Kit

Caper (9.4-in.)

Gut Hook Skinner (8.6-in.)

Boning Blade (8.5-in.)

Small Sharpener

Gloves (2 pair)

Carry Case (15.7×6.8×1.7 in.)

$34.99

8-Piece Hunting Dressing Kit

Caper (9.4-in.)

Gut Hook Skinner (8.6-in.)

Boning Blade (8.5-in.)

Rib Spreader

Bone Saw (9.4-in.)

Large Sharpener

Carry Case (15.7×6.8×1.7 in.)

$49.99

9-Piece Deluxe Hunting Dressing Kit

Butcher Blade XL (11.2-in.)

Butcher Curved Blade (10.4-in.)

Boning Blade (9.5-in.)

Gut Hook Skinner (6.8-in.)

Bone Saw (9.4-in.)

Rib Spreader

Small Sharpener

Gloves (2 pair)

Carry Case (15.7×6.8×1.7 in.)

$59.99

12-Piece Deluxe Hunting Dressing Kit

Butcher Blade (12.8-in.)

Small Caper (8.4-in.)

Gut Hook Skinner (8.6-in.)

Boning Blade (9.05-in.)

Butcher Fork (11.4-in.)

Bone Saw (16.4-in.)

Shears (10-in.)

Large Sharpener

Rib Spreader

Cutting Board (14×10-in.)

Gloves (2 pair)

$79.99

Sized to fit conveniently in any daypack, the HME Hunting Dressing Kits provide everything needed to field dress, quarter, and cape animals in the field plus all the blades necessary to process meat for the freezer.

For a closer look at the innovative products and gear offered in the HME lineup, check out www.hmeproducts.com