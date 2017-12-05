Yeti for Christmas

by

We’re always in search of the best gear items for gift-giving during the Christmas season. Not surprising, the search typically leads us to the great gear from Yeti. So here’s a quick look at a few of Yeti’s hottest gifts for the friend or family member on your list this Christmas season.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18

The Hopper Flip 18 is the new big brother of the wildly popular Hopper Flip 12 soft-side cooler from Yeti. Whether you’re headed to the deer blind, out on the boat, or to the ball fields, the Hopper Flip 18 allows you to comfortably pack your grub and drinks over your shoulder.

Say goodbye to wrestling big, heavy coolers on your own. The Flip 18 makes life simple.

The bigger build of the Flip 18 suits your larger hauls and longer expeditions. Hopper Flip 18 is durable, leakproof and versatile with the HitchPoint Grid for tools and accessories. And like all YETI coolers, it’s equipped with superior insulation to keep the cold for days. ($299)

Panga 75 Duffel

Yeti jumped into a new category of gear with the launch of their new Panga duffel bags. The Panga 75 is an ultra-durable, fully submersible dry duffel. It’s pretty much a bullet-proof, tough as nails duffel on steroids. This dry bag is built to take a beating and keep your gear dry, whether you’re headed to caribou camp, the duck blind, or fishing off-shore.

The Thickskin Shell features a laminated, high-density nylon that is nearly impenetrable to whatever nature dishes out. The Hydrolok Zipper ensures that water stays out and all your gear inside stays dry. The Dryhaul Straps allow you to wear the Panga as a backpack or strap it to your quad or horse. It’s an incredibly versatile piece of gear. This truly is a whole new category of waterproof for the Yeti family. ($349.99)

Rambler 14 oz. Mug

We gave my mom the Rambler Lowball several years ago and it quickly became her favorite drinkware for sipping coffee. She swore it would keep her coffee hot all day. And while she may be exaggerating a bit, we know she loved it. That’s why this year she’s getting the Rambler 14 oz. Mug. It delivers the same high performance you’ve come to know from Yeti drinkware, but now with a slick handle for your drink-holding enjoyment. The 18/8 stainless steel construction keeps your contents hot (or cold) and hands protected. It’ll be your favorite mug, I promise. ($24.99)

Check out all the latest goods and gear from Yeti this Christmas at www.yeti.com.