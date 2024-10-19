Big Buck Roundup Week 6

Week 6 has arrived and that means some wicked bucks have went down! We have a lot of character to show this week between these bucks, and as we creep up near the end of October into early November, these giants that were once nocturnal have started to slip up and provide these hunters with opportunities at a trophy.
Hunting for 10 years with a bow, this buck marks her 10th buck over 140 inches. A true killer and dedicated hunter, Aleah worked year round to get her property into the best shape for deer season, and it paid off when she made a perfect shot on this brute.
When Iowa bucks come to mind, I think of something like this. Taking a chance and passing this deer at five years old as a 200+ incher, he got his shot this year at 7 when he grossed over 220 inches. It is such a good feeling when all of the hard work and time pays off when it comes to growing big mature deer.
Ohio has had some absolute slammers come out of it this year, and this is another great one. With 20 scorable points, this non-typical is just an insane representation of what deer with good genes can do. Congratulations on a once in a lifetime deer!
Coming from Nebraska to hunt Illinois, the stars alligned as a cold front hit and got this buck on his feet, leading to its demise. This mainframe 6×6 with extras is Bryder’s biggest whitetail to date.
Sitting on a piece of Illinois public land during an observation sit, this buck came by and this hunter couldn’t pass up this opportunity. Unofficially scoring 232″, this is one of the biggest public land bucks you may see in a while.
The chase for this buck started three years ago when he got a photo of a mainframe 6×6 on his cameras. Fast-forward to this year, and running almost two dozen cameras paid off, as he was able to finally pattern and sneak in on this deer to end a long quest.
Once that coveted October cold front rolled in, he knew it was time to get into the tree. Harvesting this buck on his own property marked a huge milestone for Garrett as his first Wisconsin archery whitetail.
After thinking he made a perfect shot on this buck, it turned to be a two day trek that ended with this stud Kentucky buck at the end of the track. Getting the hunt on film, and being able to locate this buck after trailing him for days was a great way to end the story.
This month has already been flying by, and seeing all these awesome deer get harvested just gets you itching to be in a tree. Those cold November days will be here soon enough, and we cant wait. Stick around until next Saturday where we will post Week 7 of our Big Buck Roundup.