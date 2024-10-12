Big Buck Roundup Week 5

As we look ahead to crisp, chill November mornings, you just can’t help but wish they would come sooner. We’re already almost two weeks into October, and some hunters have gotten off to a hot start! Regarding big mature bucks, this week’s roundup takes the cake from the previous, and you don’t want to miss out on this week’s harvests.
As a well-known big buck killer and YouTube presence, there will always be “pressure” to consistently shoot big deer and push out content, but for Mills, this task comes naturally. Perfect conditions led him to the stand that night, where he made the fatal shot on this bruiser!
Congratulations to this youth hunter, Erika Engstrand! After watching this deer for two years and seeing it blossom into what it is today, she had her heart set on this buck she named Shrek. Sunday evening of the youth hunt, she headed afield with her father, where she ultimately ended up with a 19-yard shot to close the chapter. You can’t fake a smile like that!
After shooting a buck on the same day last year, he one-upped himself in 2024 with this absolute giant out of Oklahoma, and he added a few words of encouragement along with his post. “I don’t care if you rifle hunt from a la-z-boy in a heated blind or spot and stalk on public land with a recurve you made yourself. Hunt the way it’s most fun for you and do it unapologetically. Shoot whatever gets your heart pounding and be dang proud of it. The harvest is the sweetest icing ever, but it ain’t the cake. The hunt itself or just sharing the woods with friends and family – that’s the cake.” Well said, Adam!
We’ve posted 5 weeks worth of these, and it feels like Lee’s back every week with a new deer that we can only dream about! Some consider Lee as one of the best big buck hunters around, as he is consistently proving that he can get it done anywhere, anytime. While spending countless hours scouting and door knocking, he finally got the token yes, where he found the buck’s bedding area and watched this buck for hours until he made his way into the shooting range.
Close to last light, this 6.5-year-old 9 pointer stepped out into Mark’s bean field, and he knew right away this was the buck they’d been after. After a 90-degree day just a day before, a cold front came through, getting the deer on their feet, and he fed his way in front of the blind where his LIFT found its “Mark”!
Planning to hunt Ohio shortly after his upcoming trip to hunt Barbary sheep in NM, Chris got a camera notification of a monster buck, which ultimately changed his plans for the better. After consecutive days of this buck on camera, he slipped into his stand the following morning where he capitalized on his chance with this buck of a lifetime out of Ohio.
Almost two decades ago, he moved from NY to the Midwest to chase whitetail deer. In that time, this buck marks his third 200+ incher! Scouting all summer hanging numerous cameras and sets, he could not locate him in what he thought to be his core area. Two miles away, he gets a notification from his camera with this same buck! He immediately shifted his focus, and after a few sits in the area, he finally walked right under Chad’s tree for a 5-yard shot.
When you picture a deer from Iowa, something that looks like this might come to your mind! Jon was able to catch up to this Midwest brute with stickers going every which way. Sporting a non-typical rack with 28 scorable points, this buck is a freak.
What started as a lone trail camera picture and a dream became a reality for this hunter. Lurk had spent countless hours this year making habitat improvements with the help of his family members, and when he finally made the 43-yard shot in early October, it made it all worthwhile with this Missouri monster.
Decorated archer and bowhunter Levi Morgan closes the book on this Kansas slob, his biggest whitetail deer of his life. Morgan was fortunate enough to get the whole hunt on film, which you will be able to see on his show sometime in the future.
This week had no shortage of truly incredible deer, and there’s only more to come! Cooler weather is approaching, and more hunters will be in the tree hoping for a crack at these elusive animals. Keep an eye out for Week 6 coming soon!