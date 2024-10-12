Big Buck Roundup Week 5

Adam Duncan

After shooting a buck on the same day last year, he one-upped himself in 2024 with this absolute giant out of Oklahoma, and he added a few words of encouragement along with his post. “I don’t care if you rifle hunt from a la-z-boy in a heated blind or spot and stalk on public land with a recurve you made yourself. Hunt the way it’s most fun for you and do it unapologetically. Shoot whatever gets your heart pounding and be dang proud of it. The harvest is the sweetest icing ever, but it ain’t the cake. The hunt itself or just sharing the woods with friends and family – that’s the cake.” Well said, Adam!