Big Buck Roundup Week 7

Pre-Rut has kicked off in many places, and the bucks are getting on their feet. The time to be in the woods is now, where you can catch your target buck slipping up, before he runs miles during the rut. With November a week away, we are hoping cooler temps prevail, ultimately leading us to our end goal. Take a look at this week’s roundup, featuring some great deer.
Shooting a 200 inch deer is the far fetched dream of many hunters. To take a step back, many hunters strive to shoot a pope and young buck. With a bit of luck, dedication, and time spent into this deer, Brantner was able to get it done as the chase for 2 years came to a close.
Hunting in Kansas, Hogue was able to harvest this true monarch with his Mathews. Hogue, an avid waterfowler, has never tagged out this early, but it may be a blessing for him as he’ll now have the time to get on some birds whenever he pleases!
It always feels great to be able to catch up to a buck that you have history with, and this is no exception as this hunter was able to keep tabs on this deer for 2 years, while hunting him hard. With no shots the year before, this buck blew up into what you see now. All it took was one well placed shot, and this buck was down, ending the chase for this double drop stud.
On the MidwestWhitetail team, Reed was able to get it done on this brute after doing his due dillegence of doe patrol 2 weeks prior, where he shot 2 nice does. Not many work as hard as Reed to get it done year in and year out, but he proves time and time again that he can do it consistently.
Typically, you think of the premier antler genetics to be in the midwest, however this buck is far from it! This Alabama buck really is the buck of a lifetime for anyone, especially in the southern part of the states. These monsters can come from anywhere, you just have to put the time in to find them.
With camera intel that this buck was in the area, he set up in Kansas, and made a perfect shot on this buck. Chancellor was able to film his hunt as well, which is an awesome memory to have. This buck scores a whopping 189″ unofficial with stickers all over the place.
Another trophy Kansas buck hits the dirt this week as Stephens gets on this buck with crazy character and mass. He was able to keep track of this bucks growth all summer, and once he was hard horned it was go time.
Another week has passed, and we get closer and closer to the sweet November mornings that we dream about all year. Soon, chaos will ensue in the woods, producing some great hunting stories and getting people out to enjoy nature to its fullest.