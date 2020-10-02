10 Things I Wish Every Public Land Hunter Knew

One of the greatest aspects of hunting in the United States is the ability to hunt on our vastly available public lands. You get the freedom to roam without knocking on doors, paying expensive leasing fees or purchasing your own land. In most cases, you can enter for free, and in select cases, you need only an inexpensive access permit.

Of course, public-land hunting can be extremely difficult. Uncontrollable factors abound, hunting pressure being a top influencer on your hunt’s outcome. Yes, some public-land hunters approach their hunts wisely and seldom ruin others’ hunts, but many give little thought to their approaches, and in so doing, they unintentionally foil others’ hunting opportunities. Worse, they often don’t know they did. Regardless, like it or hate it, every law-abiding citizen has equal right to hunt on public lands.