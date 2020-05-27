Tweaks to Cure Target Panic

I still recall the sickening feeling of watching the Kansas monarch disappear into the brushy abyss, my arrow lodged into planet earth, clean as a whistle. The shot had been 23 yards, which is a gimme for practically any bowhunter. The difference in this instance was that I’d been battling a bout of target panic for the entire fall.

It began in Idaho when I rushed and missed a shot at a solid 5×5 public-land bull elk. I worked my tail off for that opportunity, and when it was time to launch, I shot anxiously rather than confidently. And the same thing happened in December following my Kansas hunt when I lobbed an arrow over a beautiful mule deer buck. Nothing frustrates like walking into the woods with the failure cloud looming over you.