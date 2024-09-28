Big Buck Roundup Week 3

Tanner Stay

How often do you get to see a buck quite as wide as this one! Hunting in Missouri, Tanner filled his archery tag with this beautiful whitetail. To top it off, he got the kill on film, which you can watch when it comes out on his YouTube channel, Stay Grounded TV. Three years of history with this buck he named wide load came to a close, as he gross scores at 185 with a 25 5/8-inch spread. You don’t see many wild bucks with a spread as big as his; this one is truly special.