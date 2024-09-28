Big Buck Roundup Week 3

Folks, October is almost here! The leaves will start to fall, the temperature will drop, and so will the bucks! In week 3, there are no shortage of them. These dedicated bowhunters have taken advantage of the early season buck patterns and capitalized. Take a look at this weeks list of bucks most of us can only dream about!
How often do you get to see a buck quite as wide as this one! Hunting in Missouri, Tanner filled his archery tag with this beautiful whitetail. To top it off, he got the kill on film, which you can watch when it comes out on his YouTube channel, Stay Grounded TV. Three years of history with this buck he named wide load came to a close, as he gross scores at 185 with a 25 5/8-inch spread. You don’t see many wild bucks with a spread as big as his; this one is truly special.
Drury Outdoor Host Mark Drury was battling warm temperatures in Missouri, but that didn’t stop him from getting in the woods. With clear skies, a rising moon and good barometric pressure, a perfect 20-yard shot sealed the deal on this gorgeous buck. Opting to pass this buck the fall before, it turned out to be a good choice as he stepped out in front of Mark sporting a substantially larger rack than the year before.
3 years ago, a freak of a young buck made an appearance on Proctor’s trail cams. Fast forward to today, that same deer survived the odds until it met its demise from a well-placed arrow this past week. Although there hasn’t been an official score, many believe this deer breaks that 200-inch threshold, and we don’t disagree! Coming out of Canada, this buck is truly a once-in-a-lifetime deer taken by a well-deserving hunter.
Most may know of decorated country music artist Blake Shelton for making music, but many don’t know he is an avid hunter! Blake teamed up in Utah with his good friend Michael Waddell, and he got it done on this beautiful archery bull.
Shooting a public land buck is a great feat and undoubtedly even greater from the ground with a buck of this caliber. Cory’s buddy Lane was along for the ride as he was the cameraman, and the pair spent a few days watching this buck until they decided to sneak almost 3 miles right into his bedroom where they smoked him at 15 yards, making for an unforgettable trip.
Not letting Blake Shelton one-up him, Waddell put on countless miles in the hills of Utah. At the tail end of his trip, he connected with this bull. Just another day in the office for Waddell, who hosts the popular hunting show Bone Collector.
Some great public ground bucks have hit the dirt so far this year, and this is one of them! Coming out of Kentucky, this early September buck scores in the 160’s, and it still has some velvet hanging off, which makes it even cooler. Public land continues to produce!
Sometimes, it is better to be lucky than good, and this was a great example of that! This young hunter from Wisconsin passed his Hunter Safety Course just a week prior to being in the stand, where in his first hour of his first ever sit, he harvested this buck with superb mass and extras.
Congratulations to all of the successful hunters so far this year! Seeing the sport that we love continue to thrive and expand makes you feel great about the future of hunting. Each week comes with more unique deer and stories, so stay tuned for what’s to come!