Best Gear for Deer Hunting 2019

HSS Heated Muff-Pak ($59.99)

www.huntersafetysystem.com

The crew at HSS has improved on their popular Muff-Pak and now offers their new HSS Heated Muff Pak. It's even more user friendly, and as the name implies, it is now heated. Elastic built in to the waist belt allows more flexibility and stretch for a better fit as you add and remove layers throughout the late season. Best yet, you can say goodbye to having to carry hand warmers to the woods. The Heated Muff Pak has built in heat that you can recharge to keep you in the game longer than ever before. You simply plug it in to a USB power source to charge the heating elements within the Heated Muff Pak.