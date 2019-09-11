Deer season is right around the corner and now is the time to gear up for opening day. Here's a look at the year's best gear for deer hunting. It's the good stuff to help you hunt harder, more efficiently and more comfortably. Take a look at our Best Gear for Deer Hunting 2019.
True Talker OG Grunt Call ($19.99)
One of the most realistic deer grunt calls on the market has long been the True Talker grunt call from Hunter Specialties. The call is back and better than ever in the new True Talker OG Grunt Call. The True Talker OG features the original materials and design of the first True Talker ever produced. A soft rubber exterior for unbeatable grip and rubber sleeve over the bellow/grunt tube allows for the manipulation of volume, tone and direction of the call sound. Like True Talkers of the past, the OG produces mature buck grunt, young buck grunt, doe bleat and fawn bleat sounds. As an additional feature however, the True Talker OG features an improved reed design which not only is extremely resistant to freezing up, but produces a fifth sound – an aggressive “growl” sound for gaining the attention of aggressive mature bucks.
Primos Rack-n-Roll ($21.99)
The Primos Rack-n-Roll is a super compact alternative to carrying real antlers to the woods. The Rack-n-Roll was designed and tested in an independent sound lab where a real recording of two 140” class bucks was broken down and analyzed by tone and frequency. The engineers at Primos then took that data and created individually tuned nodes that exactly match those tones and frequencies produced by mature bucks in battle. Multiple sections of nodes were combined to create the volume and realism of two full sets of antlers coming together. To top it off, the Rack-n-Roll is the only rattling device that allows you to rattle with one hand so you have a free hand to keep your bow or rifle ready. It's a really slick system that sounds very realistic.
Buck Bomb Scrape Kit with Scent Hammock ($19.99)
The Buck Bomb Scrape Kit Plus was designed to make mock scrapes quick and easy. The kit includes one 4oz bottle of Buck Bomb Synthetic Scrape Generator liquid scent, one 4oz bottle of Buck Bomb Synthetic Forehead Gland liquid scent, two Scent Wicks and the Scent Hammock which can be used with any Buck Bomb 4oz liquid scent. Simply hang the soft rubber Scent Hammock from a tree limb with the Synthetic Scrape Generator 4oz scent inserted, and loosen the cap of the bottle to release the scent at the desired pace to drip on the ground. Use the Forehead Gland scent with the Scent Wicks on the tree limb above the scrape. Use this system to freshen a scrape or apply scent to any area while you are away.
LaCrosse Alpha Agility ($149.99)
The comfort built into LaCrosse boots has continued to evolve over the last several decades and the company is not slowing down in 2019. Their latest offering, the Alpha Agility, delivers what may be their most comfortable knee boot yet. The design was constructed to maximize maneuverability and feel thanks to its light weight, flexibility, and comfort. It begins with premium hand-laid rubber over 5mm of naturally insulating neoprene so you know they'll be waterproof and durable. And of course, LaCrosse's signature adjustable gusset fits any size calf snug and secure.
HME Digital Hanging Scale ($64.99)
The HME Digital Scale is the perfect option for getting an accurate read on what your deer weighs. It's got a 880lb capacity with features including, zero setting, tare function, display lock and auto shut off. It runs off 2 AA batteries. Best yet, it's the official scale of the Bowhunting.com Trophy Doe contest.
Hawk Sasquatch Ladder Stand ($339.99)
As the name implies, this ladder stand is a true beast. At 21', it's one of the largest stands to ever hit the woods. The Sasquatch is designed with a over-sized MeshComfort Lounger Seat for a super comfy perch, even on all-day sits. The seat also flips up out of the way for when you want to stand and lean against the tree and take full advantage of the full platform. The stand also includes a Comfort Footrest, and Flip Back Shooting Rail.
Primal MacDaddy Ladder Stand ($209.99)
The Primal MacDaddy Deluxe Ladder Stand is a new and innovative stand designed for comfort and ease of setup. It features a Back Bone Stabilizer Truss System for enhanced ladder strength and stability. It also has a slick Grip Jaw System for maximum grip on installation for a safer stand. The platform is 18" wide x 27" deep with a 18.5" x 16" molded foam seat. It has a foot rest for added comfort and a 22' height to get you above the game.
Antler King Slam Dunk Hunt Plot ($23.95 - $134.95)
Slam Dunk All Fall Hunt Plot was designed with the hunter in mind and is blended with special varieties of warm and cold weather food sources all-in-one to attract and hold deer on your property throughout the fall and winter. This food plot mix will completely change the way you plan your plots for next season. It's simple to use and super effective to add the extra step to pull deer past your stand.
Primos Take Out Fall Mix ($20.99)
The Primos crew set out to make a simple and effective means for hunters to develop food plots on the property they hunt. Their Fall Mix variety gives your plot the high-volume food source deer crave. Easy-to-establish Oats, Wheat, Winter Peas, Sweet Clover, and Turnips offer deer a consistent food site from early to late hunting season. For best results, disc and turn the seed bed to ensure optimal growth per square foot. Use the Fall Mix as part of your system to implement a simple, proven, and effective plan in your area.
Stealth Cam FLX ($249.99)
The new Stealth Cam FLX camera features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology which allow you to set up, control and monitor your camera from a remote location. Both technologies use the Stealth Cam REMOTE mobile application to control your camera and view images. Bluetooth technology allows you to connect to your camera from your mobile device when you are within 30-50 feet, which is great for viewing photos and updating camera settings without disturbing the area around your camera. If your FLX is within range of a Wi-Fi network, simply connect to the network and you will have access to control settings and view images from anywhere in the world.
HSS Heated Muff-Pak ($59.99)
The crew at HSS has improved on their popular Muff-Pak and now offers their new HSS Heated Muff Pak. It's even more user friendly, and as the name implies, it is now heated. Elastic built in to the waist belt allows more flexibility and stretch for a better fit as you add and remove layers throughout the late season. Best yet, you can say goodbye to having to carry hand warmers to the woods. The Heated Muff Pak has built in heat that you can recharge to keep you in the game longer than ever before. You simply plug it in to a USB power source to charge the heating elements within the Heated Muff Pak.
Gut Daddy ($99.99)
The Gut Daddy answers the need for an extra hand when you're on your own for the field dressing chores. The Gut Daddy positions your animal (deer, hog, etc.) perfectly for faster, safer cleaning. It makes field dressing a convenient one-person job, allowing you to field dress your animal by yourself in just minutes.
Hawke LRF 600 Rangefinder ($209)
This fully muti-coated optical rangefinder features BK-7 prisms and 6x magnification with an adjustable diopter. It's ergonomically designed to fit in your hand with lightweight and compact construction. They're easily tucked in a shirt or jacket pocket as well as your pack. It features Standard/Rain/Hunt mode with accuracy to +/-1m.
Bushnell Nitro Rangefinder ($349.99)
Powered by Applied Ballistics, the Nitro 1800 provides a ballistic solution to 800 yards out of the box (upgradeable to over 2000 yards) and pairs with your smartphone for easy set up and data input. Range to over 2000 yards, configure ballistics data, get holdovers, wind adjustment and more with onboard Applied Ballistics. Featuring Bluetooth capability, connect the Nitro 1800 rangefinder to the Bushnell Ballistic app on your cell phone or Kestrel for easy data input, update/email range cards, set multiple target distances, input environmentals, shot angle and much more.
Maven C.3 Binos ($400)
Maven is a fairly new player in the optics world, but they are quicklly carving out their place among hunters across the country. They offer solid, powerful and dependable optics at a price that is easy on nearly any budget. Their C Series binos are offered in 10x and 12x magnifications. The C.3 features a large 50mm objective lens with crystal clear extra low-dispersion (ED) glass, fully multi-coated lenses, and a durable, yet lightweight polymer frame. At 28 ounces, the C.3 is one of the lightest mid-sized binoculars in its category. Waterproof, fogproof, and scratch resistant lens coatings are sure to keep you in the game no matter what the elements throw your way.
Muddy Infinity 2-Man Blind ($199.99)
The newest blind option from Muddy is the all-new Infinity 2-Man Ground Blind featuring innovative SHADOW MESH window curtain technology. The beauty of Shadow Mesh is that it allows you to see out but game can't see in. It gives you a surround view and eliminates your blind spots. Another key feature of the Infinity 2-Man Ground Blind is the memory wire window curtains which allow users to customize their own window configuration for their specific hunting scenario. An ultra-dark interior coupled with ozone loft pockets will assure that you remain undetected from game. The Infinity 2-Man Ground Blind comes equipped with a carry bag, rope, stakes, has self-fabric brush straps, a heavy duty zippered door, and silent slide window adjustments.
Primos Double Bull Deluxe Go Blind ($399.99)
The Primos crew has made a great blind even better with their new Double Bull Deluxe GO system. The new blind comes with a new and improved system for packing and carrying. No more struggling with trying to cram a big blind into a small sack for transport. Simply tear down your blind and clip it in the new carry system. The blind also features a zipperless door for silent entry even with gear on. Equipped with the patented Double Bull hub system, this blind is easy to set up and extremely solid with the same 180-degree front window system that hunters across America have grown to love.
Scentlok BE:1 Voyage Jacket & Pant ($199.99 each piece)
The exciting new apparel system from the Scentlok crew is the BE:1 Voyage. It's a premium hunting apparel system designed to help you stay comfortable and go undetected from the game you pursue. It's a midweight, single-layer jacket and pant that's built for comfort and mobility in your whitetail hunting adventures. The premium fleece fabric is deadly quiet and provides the perfect comfort for the moment of truth.
HME Field Dressing Kit ($79.99)
Hunting Made Easy (HME) is now offering their all-new butchering kits they call, Field Dressing Kits. The 12-piece Field Dressing Kit has everything you need to break down your animal from field to table. The kit comes with a variety of knives for skinning, caping, and boning, as well as a saw, shears, rib cage spreader, sharpener and more.
Aerohunter Kestrel Flex Tree Saddle ($269)
Saddle hunting is the latest rage among hunters that want to stay mobile and pack as light as possible for run-n-gun deer hunting. Aerohunter's latest tree saddle offering is the all-new Kestrel Flex. The Kestrel Flex was designed to transform and expand to eliminate hip pinch for additional comfort. It's now easier and safer than ever to use with quick and easy tie-in points and lineman loops that are visible for added safety and handling.
Tethrd Tree Saddle (Starting at $199)
Another popular tree saddle option is the Tethrd tree saddle. The company allows you to build your own kit with options starting at $199. Everything you need for your next mobile hunting adventure can be found here, including your saddle, platform, connection kits and more.
