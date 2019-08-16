2019 Trophy Doe Contest

by

The moment you’ve been waiting for! The official rules for the 2019 Bowhunting.com Trophy Doe Contest:

RULES:

Be Honest – Don’t cheat by using weights, rocks, or anything else to add weight to the doe.

– Don’t cheat by using weights, rocks, or anything else to add weight to the doe. Must Send Us A Video – Show entire body of the doe, as well as inside the chest cavity . Get us the video by any means (Facebook, Instagram, Email info@bowhunting.com, etc.).

– Show entire body of the doe, as well as . Get us the video by any means (Facebook, Instagram, Email info@bowhunting.com, etc.). Must Use HME Digital Scale – Use Promo Code “trophydoe” on HME’s website for $25 off of the scale.

– Use Promo Code “trophydoe” on HME’s website for $25 off of the scale. Doe Must Be Completely Field Dressed – Remove all internal organs from the doe and show video proof that they are removed.

– Remove all internal organs from the doe and show video proof that they are removed. Must submit your video before January 1st, 2020.

Whitetails Only!

Will be 1 winner from each Division.

Bow Kills Only (Obviously!).

OFFICIAL TROPHY DOE CONTEST MAP:

DIVISIONS:

NORTH – North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Canada.

– North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Canada. SOUTH – Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisisana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

– Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisisana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. WEST – Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

GRAND PRIZES:

There will be one winner from each division that’ll receive a “smorgasbord” of goodies from GSM Outdoors which includes Stealth Cam, HME, Scent Slammer, and NAP. Each winner will also receive some BHOD gear as well! So get out there and get those cameras up to find where those big ole’ trophy does are at!