Menu
Home » Bowhunting Blog » 2019 Trophy Doe Contest

2019 Trophy Doe Contest

Aug 16, 2019 by 1 Comment

The moment you’ve been waiting for! The official rules for the 2019 Bowhunting.com Trophy Doe Contest:

RULES:

  • Be Honest – Don’t cheat by using weights, rocks, or anything else to add weight to the doe.
  • Must Send Us A Video – Show entire body of the doe, as well as inside the chest cavity. Get us the video by any means (Facebook, Instagram, Email info@bowhunting.com, etc.).
  • Must Use HME Digital Scale – Use Promo Code “trophydoe” on HME’s website for $25 off of the scale.
  • Doe Must Be Completely Field Dressed – Remove all internal organs from the doe and show video proof that they are removed.
  • Must submit your video before January 1st, 2020.
  • Whitetails Only!
  • Will be 1 winner from each Division.
  • Bow Kills Only (Obviously!).

 

OFFICIAL TROPHY DOE CONTEST MAP:

DIVISIONS:

  • NORTH – North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Canada.
  • SOUTH – Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisisana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
  • WEST –  Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

GRAND PRIZES:

There will be one winner from each division that’ll receive a “smorgasbord” of goodies from GSM Outdoors which includes Stealth Cam, HME, Scent Slammer, and NAP. Each winner will also receive some BHOD gear as well! So get out there and get those cameras up to find where those big ole’ trophy does are at!

Brad Kaufmann

Brad Kaufmann

Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos that Bowhunting.com produces. He is an avid bowhunter, but has gone through a dry spell over the last 3 years.
Brad Kaufmann

Latest posts by Brad Kaufmann (see all)

Tagged: ,

Comments

  1. Jerry Weatherman says:
    Aug 16, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Tried to get the new scale to weigh the doe with….but it wouldn’t accept it. Where do you put trophy doe when purchasing their scale ?

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*