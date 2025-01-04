Big Buck Roundup Week 16

In what may be the final roundup for the season, we can’t help but think about all of the amazing animals that hunters from all around have harvested this season. Although the year may not have been successful for many, appreciate the little wins that you were able to take during the season and improve come next fall. Here’s a look at our final roundup for the year.
While many know Luke Bryan for singing some great country music, he also gave the hunting world a real treat with his post-shot reaction years ago! (Is he down) He was able to get together with the buck commander crew recently and knock down this heavy 8-pointer.
Well-known elk hunter Casey Brooks has been on a quest since he first picked up his bow to elk hunt, and his goal was to shoot the world record bull, and he may have done just that with this Washington freak. Pending the record, this would be the #1 archery bull of all time.
Dave Dilley
Around 1:45 in the afternoon on a crisp fall day, this buck was cruising along a scrape line, where he walked the wrong lane, and he was able to send a perfect shot and expire the deer within 40 yards.
After only a few short hours in the stand, Lewis’s prayers were answered as this giant came walking into his shooting lane. Seeing that he made a good shot, he watched the buck topple over and was able to share the recovery with his family & friends.
Wes Dilley
During his birthday in July, Dilley got photos of this buck for the first time and gave him the fitting name of the “Birthday Buck.” A close encounter during late October kept him after it, and weeks later he was able to take his target buck.
After countless sits trying to catch up to this deer, the weather allowed for him to make an aggressive move in on this deer’s bedding area, and with ideal scent control he was able to make the money shot on this Illinois buck.
With dozens of encounters with this buck over the years, it was only a matter of time before Lee caught up with the buck he named “Spirit.” A buck like this is truly one of a kind, and countless trips to Kentucky rewarded him greatly.
With sheds from years before, Rogers was hoping for this deer to blow up and it did just that. With 16 scorable points, this Kansas giant may push over the magical 200-inch mark.
Although this is the last one of the season, keep an eye out shortly for our top 10 bucks of the year throughout the roundups, in case you missed any! Congratulations to all of the hunters who have been featured in our roundups thus far.