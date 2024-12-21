Big Buck Roundup Week 15

This week’s roundup features a handful of big late-season bucks from North America. From the north to the south, they come from all around this week. Take a look at all of the studs we have to show you this week!
While hunting pressured urban areas can be tough, this hunter was able to beat the already low odds and take down this sought-after Canadian buck. After a friend gave him a lead on this deer months prior, his dedication helped him be successful by staying after it.
Everyone says Iowa has the biggest bucks, and this brute proves the point! Van Beek had some history with this deer, finding his left side this spring. This buck was able to put on 30 inches and become a MEGA that many hunters dream about.
Not much tops your first bow buck (at least in our opinion) and with a deer like this, it’ll be hard for this hunter to top. Coming out of Indiana, this split brow bruiser carries mass throughout the whole rack, a memory that won’t fade anytime soon!
Hours and hours in the stand finally paid off down the home stretch as Forbus smoked this giant Kansas buck on public land. Sporting a drop, this coveted buck had been able to evade numerous hunters until he was able to notch his tag.
After countless hours on Iowa public, Weeks jumped over to North Dakota and filled his tag on this awesome buck. He had a bit of history with this buck, where he gave it the name “Wam Bam,” and was able to close the chapter on this buck towards the tail end of the season.
Hunting hard and losing sleep was the name of the game for her in Louisiana, but it paid off. She harvested this beautiful buck with a crossbow, and to top it all off, she was able to get it on film!
Close to almost 300 inches of antler, this cactus buck from Northern Indiana may be one of the coolest we’ve seen all year. This deer was taken with a crossbow and potentially a record buck!
Although many seasons are ending shortly, the folks who have stayed after it are reaping the rewards. While the conditions may not be ideal for us humans to sit out in, the deer still have to eat, making a short time you have the best time to sit over a late-season food source and hope for the best.