The Outdoorsmans Boulder 30 Pack

The Outdoorsmans is proud to introduce the new Boulder 30 backpack. This American made backpack is durable and perfect for the treestand bowhunter or the saddle hunter.
The inside of the bag features multiple zippered pouches that can keep gear organized and easy to find while in the tree. It even has a sleeve designed to carry a 17-inch laptop or other device such as a tablet or card reader so the hunter can check their card reader while in the stand.
The outside of the bag features a quick-access front pouch, gear pocket, and an elastic pouch on either side that can be used for a water bottle or a tripod, along with standard, buckle-style tripod stays. Near the top handle, you’ll find a pass-through for a hydration bladder hose.
This compact lightweight backpack is perfect for the bowhunter on the go that wants a backpack that can hold a lot of gadgets and gear, but isn’t big and bulky.
To learn more about the Outdoorsmans and all their top notch American made backpacks, visit www.outdoorsmans.com
Price – $279.99