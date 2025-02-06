The Outdoorsmans Boulder 30 Pack

The Outdoorsmans is proud to introduce the new Boulder 30 backpack. This American made backpack is durable and perfect for the treestand bowhunter or the saddle hunter.

The inside of the bag features multiple zippered pouches that can keep gear organized and easy to find while in the tree. It even has a sleeve designed to carry a 17-inch laptop or other device such as a tablet or card reader so the hunter can check their card reader while in the stand.