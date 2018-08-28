by

Antelope season is here once again and hunters across the west are hitting the open country to hunt one of America’s most unique big game animals. It’s usually about this time of year that we’ll start hearing from hunters that have found failure with a broadhead and are looking for something new. Many will have botched a shot on opening day and are looking for something else out front on their arrow shaft to help rebuild confidence. So what are the best broadheads for antelope? We took this question to our antelope hunting guide and guru, Dustin Decroo, of Big Horn Outfitters to get his opinion on what seems to work best.

Penetration vs. Performance

Decroo admits that he favors mechanical broadheads for hunting antelope. “I like a mechanical head, regardless of whether it’s a front deploying 3-blade or a rear deploying two blade,” says Decroo. “NAP Killzone and Rage heads are great options for antelope for the performance they achieve. Antelope are inherently tough animals, but not super difficult to penetrate, so I tend to say that penetration isn’t your biggest worry. It’s all about creating a lot of tissue damage. Poorly shot antelope seem to live longer than what you’d find with a poorly shot deer, so I like to see a lot of tissue damage taking place. And that’s what seems to set the wide-cutting mechanicals apart from the rest.”

The NAP Killzone ($39.99) is a 2 blade rear-deploying mechanical broadhead that packs a devastating 2″ cutting diameter. The field-point accurate Killzone uses NAP’s unique spring-clip design which ensures your blades won’t open in flight or in your quiver. There are no o-rings or rubber bands to worry about. The nasty 2″ cutting diameter creates the trauma and tissue damage that Decroo refers to above.

And if you’re wanting an even wider cutting diameter, check out NAP’s Killzone Maxx ($44.99). It’s NAP’s largest cutting diameter broadhead in the Killzone line. It features a devastating 2-3/8″ cutting diameter along with Killzone’s rear-deploying design and patented blade retention technology.

Another solid option when it comes to the deadliest broadheads on the market is the Rage Trypan ($58). Rage says that Trypanophobia is the fear of hypodermic needles, and their 100 grain Hypodermic Trypan is just about the scariest broadhead they’ve ever introduced to the hunting woods.

With its needle-like, streamlined titanium ferrule and 2-inch cutting diameter, the Trypan creates a slap-cut entry hole well in excess of 2.5 inches. Afterward, the Trypan’s .039-inch-thick razor-sharp stainless steel blades settle into a sweptback blade-angle configuration. These are the thickest blades Rage has ever used in a broadhead. Even though the blades are monstrous, once deployed, they create only a 3/4-diameter in-flight profile.

Fixed Blade Function

Despite all the latest advancements in mechanical broadhead design, there are those that continue to rely strictly on fixed blade broadheads for the fool-proof function they provide in the field. Mechanical heads can and will fail from time to time. Fixed broadhead designs typically cause them to function flawlessly.

“I really like what I’ve seen from the QAD Exodus broadheads,” says Decroo. I’ve seen that head perform really well on antelope. Another great fixed head is the NAP Thunderhead Nitro. These smaller profile heads perform really well in the open country where battling the wind is a normal routine. These heads also work really well for lower poundage bows. These fixed head designs fly really well and are built super tough, to drive through bone and anything else that gets in its way.”

Here’s a look at the QAD Exodus broadheads ($39.99) Decroo mentioned above. They are 100% designed and manufactured in the USA and bring a revolutionary compact head design that gives it the strength to bust through the toughest bones. The company says that by matching the length of a field point, the Exodus achieves accuracy never before experienced from a fixed blade. With razor-sharp, durable blades and a steep cutting angle, the Exodus is at the top of the broadhead market in penetration. And with heavy duty 100% stainless steel material, you never have to worry about the blades holding up.

The Thunderhead Nitro is a low-profile fixed blade head that we’ve found to fly like a dart. It’s the perfect combination of extreme accuracy and durability. It features all-steel construction and 3 ultra-sharp blades that produce a 1 1/16″ cutting diameter. These heads are Made in the USA and can easily handle the fastest and most powerful bows and crossbows on the market.

Best Broadheads for Antelope – Conclusion

So what are the best broadheads for antelope? We’ve said it many times before, the best broadhead is the one that gives you complete confidence when you go head to head against the animal you’re after. Both fixed blades and mechanicals have their pros and cons. They both can deliver some devastating results as well. Find a durable head that allows you to place your arrow with the utmost of precision and you’ll have a head that will get the job done on antelope.