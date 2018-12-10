by

Archers worldwide regard the Elite Hip Quiver as the most versatile, performance-driven target quiver for serious archery competitors. Now Easton has made this standout quiver even more functionally diverse with the introduction of the Elite in a takedown version.

What distinguishes the Elite Takedown model is the ability to separate the quiver body from the belt loop, making the quiver assembly more compact for storage and transportation needs. Another modular feature of this quiver is the optional release pocket with a magnetic-closure lid. This pocket has a directional-locking snap that allows it to be removed and replaced with the included accessory clip, which is ideal for securing a finger tab. There is also an integrated bow-square slot and dual accessory attachment rings.

The Easton Elite Takedown Hip Quiver is built with the same premium features as the original, starting with the soft yet durable, technical sport-fabric construction and semi-rigid front-facing compression-molded arrow body that eliminates the need for separate arrow tubes. Rather than using tubes, the fleece-lined arrow body uses removable dividers that allow the shooter to configure arrow storage to fit their individual shooting style. Integral to the quiver body is a large zippered storage compartment with a smaller outside zippered pocket as well as two interior mesh compartments to keep essential gear organized and clutter-free.

The Elite Takedown Hip Quiver comes with a color-matching, infinitely adjustable belt that fits most sizes, so a perfect fit is guaranteed. Available quiver/belt colors include red, blue, grey, carbon black, and white. Left-hand models are available in carbon black and grey. T-style belt buckle keeps the quiver secured around the waist yet is easy to operate

The price of the Easton Elite Takedown Hip Quiver is $148.99

For more information on Easton arrows and archery products and accessories, visit www.eastonarchery.com