Menu
Home » Videos » Product Reviews » The Fall Guy Review

The Fall Guy Review

Jun 11, 2010 by 1 Comment

Loading video...

Josh Fletcher reviews the Fall Guy treestand safety system, which allows you to be attached to the tree from the ground all the way to your stand.  Remember – safety is no accident.

Tagged:

Comments

  1. Craig phoenix says:
    Nov 25, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Any idea what happened to this company? If like one of the units but can’t find them.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from Product Reviews

Mathews HTX Bow Review

Mathews HTX Bow Review

We take a look at the Mathews HTX bow which features a dual bridged riser design and the innovative NoCam system...
RaptoRazor Big Game Skinner and MAKO Knife In-Depth Review

RaptoRazor Big Game Skinner and MAKO Knife In-Depth Review

RaptoRazor knives have made an appearance in the skinning blade market over the past couple of years...
CropCare 3PT Sprayer

CropCare 3PT Sprayer

Head out to northwest Illinois with Todd Graf as he details the features and benefits of his new CropCare 3PT Sprayer...