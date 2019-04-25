by

PSE has long been at the forefront of technology when it comes to speed. The company has produced some of the fastest bows ever built. If speed was your thing, PSE had a bow in its stable for you. However, the speed came at a price. There was an obvious sacrifice of smoothness and shootability in some of the speed-freak bows. For 2019, the company made a move to deliver a bow that was still plenty fast, yet provided smooth performance like nothing they’ve ever built. Meet the Evoke 31 compound bow. It’s an impressive, smooth drawing bow that is a pleasure to shoot. Take a closer look at this slick bow from PSE in our PSE Evoke 31 Bow Review below.

Watch the PSE Evoke 31 Bow Review video here…

Evoke 31 Bow Review – First Impressions

I grew up shooting PSE bows. My first truckload of deer were all killed with a PSE. However, when they made the move to speed bows, I honestly back off from them. I wasn’t a speed guy, and the bows were too unforgiving for me. However, when I drew the Evoke 31 back for my first shots, I knew the guys at PSE had taken a step in the right direction. The bow is super smooth to draw. It’s an impressive change from PSE bows of the past. There’s minimal hand shock at the shot. A slight bump, at best. I also like the compact design and feel of the bow. It weighs 4.2 pounds, but actually feels like a bow in 3+ pound range. The bow feels great and shoots even better.

Specs on the PSE Evoke 31

Brace Height – 6″

Axle to Axle – 31″

Speed – 342 FPS

Letoff – 80-90%

Weight – 4.2 pounds

Draw Length Range – 24 1/2″ – 30″

Draw Weight – 50, 60, 65, 70, and 80 pounds

Price – $999 (Standard Finish) $1049 (Kolorfusion Finish)

Evolve Cam System

The popular Evolve Cam System has been a huge success for PSE and is the driving force behind the Evoke 31. It’s a super smooth cam with ample adjustability. With a simple mod adjustment, you can go from 24 1/2 t0 30 inches in draw length. The cam also allows for letoff adjustment from 80-90 percent with one simple screw. It’s a very shooter-friendly cam system that makes on-the-fly adjustments a cinch, without the need for a trip to the bow shop.

Caged Riser

PSE’s goal for 2o19 was to take the Evolve Cam System and put it into a completely redesigned riser. What they came up with was a new caged riser design that is super beefy. The bow is nearly all riser, with super short limbs. This new riser design delivers an upgrade in strength and stiffness, making it one of PSE’s toughest riser designs yet.

Wedge-Lock Limb Pocket

The Wedge-Lock limb pocket system is about as stout as you’ll find on any bow on the market. The wide, split-limb design is housed with this innovative locking system that also allows for lateral adjustment with the built-in “wedge” that aids in the tuning process. One screw adjustment in the Wedge-Lock pocket makes lateral movements for fine tuning quick and easy.

The Grip

PSE went with a tournament style grip for this bow. They’ve cut all the big beefy handles and delivered a thin and trim riser grip, free of the bulk that can be found in many other bow grips. It makes for a very slim grip that fits snugly in your hand. No more slipping and sliding. This grip sticks where you want it.

Color Options

The bow is offered in a standard finish as well as a Kolorfusion process for their camo finishes. The new Kolorfusion process delivers sharper detail and a much more clean and crisp finish to the camo. Finish options include: Mossy Oak Country, Realtree Edge, KUIU Verde, Kryptek Altitude, Charcoal and Tan.

On the Range

I stepped out on the range to put some arrows through the Evoke 31 as well as through the chrono to see what I’d get in the way of speed from the test bow I had. The bow I was shooting was set at 28″ draw length and had the limbs bottomed out at 72 pounds draw weight. I shot different arrows with weights of 390 grain, 440 grain and 543 grain to give a better look at performance in a variety of arrows weights. Here’s a look at what I got through the chrono:

390 grain arrow – 302 FPS

440 grain arrow – 283 FPS

543 grain arrow – 259 FPS

PSE Evoke 31 Bow Review – Conclusion

We can’t stress it enough – this bow is a welcomed changed from the crew at PSE. Their move from an emphasis strictly on speed, to a bow that is plenty fast, yet really smooth to draw is evidenced in this Evoke 31 bow. It’s a well balanced bow, both at full draw, as well as when carrying at your side. PSE certainly appears to be back in the game with this latest offering for 2019. If you’re a PSE fan looking for an upgrade, or simply shopping around to see what’s new, give this bow a look. You can find it at your local PSE dealer as well as online at www.psearchery.com.