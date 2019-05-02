by

We had a chance to check out the 2019 Obsession Lawless compound bow during the ATA show earlier in the year. It was one of a couple heavy hitters in the Obsession stable this year that seemed to be getting a good bit of attention. We got our hands on the Lawless to give it a closer look and put it to the test for ourselves. Here’s a look at what we found.

Watch the Obsession Lawless Bow Review video below…

Obsession Lawless Bow Review – First Impressions

The Lawless was built for speed but the company says it handles itself equally well as a hunting bow. The bow’s riser immediately caught my eye. The design looks solid and stout. Obsession says it’s the foundation for the performance this bow achieves. I was most impressed with how quiet this bow seems to be, even without a lot of extra dampeners all over the bow. The bow seemed to stack a bit on the back end of the draw cycle before a little bump as the cams roll over, but it’s certainly not an obnoxious hump like many of the faster bows on the market.

Specs on the Obsession Lawless

Axle to Axle – 32.75″

Brace Height – 5.12″

Draw Lengths – 24.5″ – 30″ (Half sizes – 24.5″ – 29.5″)

Draw Weights – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80

Bow Weight – 4.5#

Let-Off – 90%

Speed – Up to 370 FPS

Price – $999.99

Obsession TRAX Cam

The all-new Obsession TRAX Cam was designed to create a whole new level of performance in the Obsession lineup. The guys at Obsession say their customers asked for faster bows and the result was the development of the TRAX Cam system. It features the fastest speeds and highest let-off in Obsession history. The TRAX cam system is constructed with 6061 Alloy Aluminum and features high-performance draw-specific modules that no longer require a bow press. Speed, without sacrificing the smooth-draw characteristics their customers have come to know and expect from Obsession, is what the engineers went after in this latest bow.

FX Riser

You can’t help but notice the bold risers that come standard with Obsession bows. They call it their FX Riser design. It’s their signature riser that is the foundation of their bow line delivering performance and accuracy. It was designed to be stiffer than anything else and engineered to reduce flex while adding superior stability throughout the draw cycle.

FX Limb Pocket

The limb pocket on this bow looks simple enough. It’s honestly not even a feature that’ll really catch your eye. But looking closer you’ll find that it was designed with purpose as well. Obsession believes that extra-performance bows require extra-performance limb pockets. That’s why their all-new 3-piece, FX Limb Pocket, features a lightweight rigid design that creates precise alignment from the riser to the limbs, reducing cam lean and eliminating limb torque throughout the draw.

TorqueLess Custom Grip

A number of features on this bow were designed to prevent unnecessary torque through the shot process. One such feature is the grip. Regardless of whether you’re on the tournament trail or hunting in the timber, Obsession set out to deliver a grip that you can count on for consistency. Their TorqueLess Custom Grip was designed to perform under any circumstances. These grips were professionally designed to deliver accuracy through consistent and proper hand alignment.

TorqueLess Angled Cable Rod

Torque reduction is also addressed with a new cable rod. The cable rod on the Lawless is short and sweet with plenty of function to make it a viable feature to this bow design. It’s not only built for increased speed, but it also makes for a smoother draw cycle. It was designed to help reduce cam lean and torque for a smoother draw shot after shot.

Adjustable String Suppressor Rod

Obsession also added an all-new Adjustable String Suppressor Rod to the Lawless. They says it’s their most alterable string stop, designed to minimize vibration. The result is a more consistent arrow exit. With a couple quick allen-screw turns, you can adjust this slick little rod to whatever position you want for maximum results.

ABB Bowstrings

Custom bowstrings come standard on the Lawless. And not just any custom bowstrings. These bows are outfitted with America’s Best Bowstrings, the #1 bowstring in America. America’s Best Bow Strings are built for superior quality and unparalleled performance on the line and in the woods.

Finish Options

Finish options for the Lawless are wide open. I honestly don’t know if there’s another bow company that offers the number of options and color configurations that you’ll find with Obsession. They truly allow you to customize your new bow with a variety of solid colors as well as camo options. You can mix and match riser and limb color options for a truly unique look.

On the Range

I stepped out back to put some arrows through the bow as well as the chrono to evaluate speed and performance of the test bow I received. I shot 3 different arrows with varying grain weights for a look at what the bow was producing in speeds with a range of hunting arrows. The arrows weighed in at 390 grains, 445 grains and 546 grains.

Here’s a look at what we found for speeds through the chrono…

390 grain arrow – 302 fps

445 grain arrow – 284 fps

546 grain arrow – 261 fps

Obsession Lawless Bow Review – Conclusion

This bow seems to meet the demand for more speed in a smoother drawing bow that Obsession fans have been asking for. It’s packed with plenty of speed and performance. At nearly 33″ axle to axle, it makes for a very shootable option, compared to many of the super-short bows hitting the shelves these days. You can customize the Lawless in a bow build for about any look you could possibly want, and it’s outfitted with top-notch bowstrings to boot. Be sure to give it a look at your local Obsession dealer, or visit them online at www.obsessionbows.com.