by

Hunting from portable ground blinds is the most effective method for bowhunting turkeys, and even works really well for whitetail deer. The downside of hunting from a portable ground blind is the amount of gear that you’ll have to lug to the woods with you. The blind, a chair or two, bow, decoys, camera, tripod and other gear can easily add up to 60 pounds or more in a hurry. It can quickly take a lot of the fun out of the game, particularly if your style of hunting is the run-n-gun style of hunting with multiple setups throughout a single hunt. It’s for this reason that I’m always looking for lighter and more compact gear to make ground blind hunting more enjoyable and effective. One solution I recently came across to help lighten the load is the Helinox Chair. Helinox is the maker of lightweight outdoor adventure equipment, and this chair certainly fits the bill. I’ve tried a number of chairs for ground blind hunting over the years. I’ve sat on everything from a 5-gallon buck to a super-heavy and sophisticated swivel chair and everything in between. But I honestly can’t recall anything as light, compact and comfortable as the Helinox chair. Check it out below in our Helinox Chair Review…

Helinox Chair – A lighter and more compact hunting chair

The beauty of this chair is the comfort built in to an incredibly light and compact design. It’s an innovative design that makes packing, setup and storage a cinch. You’ll have to set up the chair on location, but as you’ll see in the video above, setup is quick and easy with the single-shock, corded-pole structure.

The aluminum pole frame, paired with a durable 600-weave polyester seat, work together for a solid foundation that can handle up to 320 pounds, despite its featherweight 2 pound construction.

The Helinox is designed to be weather and UV resistant for years of use regardless of the elements. It’s also backed by a 5-year warranty in the event you have any issues with the chair.

The only real downside to the chair is its price. At right around $100, it’s one of the more expensive chairs we’ve ever tried. So you will have to answer the question for yourself, “Can you put a price on compact comfort?”

Be sure to give it a look at www.helinox.com www.helinox.com. Also, comment below and let us know what chair you rely on when hunting from the ground blind, brush blind, or anywhere else in the woods.