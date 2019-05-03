by

The latest offering from Yeti was revealed this week with their all-new LoadOut GoBox 30. Call it a tool box, cargo box, hunting box, whatever – it’s a tough box that was built to help you organize your gear, in the truck, boat, deer blind or duck blind. Like everything else Yeti has ever made, the GoBox is over-engineered and beefed up to handle any abuse you can dish out. Check out our Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 Review below for a closer look at this newest product from Yeti.

See the Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 Review video here…

Built to Last

The GoBox was designed to be waterproof and dustproof to keep your gear easily protected from the elements. That’s why it’s right at home on any adventure you throw its way. Say goodbye to damaged gear and equipment that’s been tossed around in the back of the truck or boat. This box is pretty much insurance and peace of mind for safely housing the gear you count on the most. Yeti admits they can’t legally call it unbreakable, but they can assure you that it can withstand some serious impact, even in the most extreme conditions.

EasyFind Design

The box features a nice layout and can be used as one big open box, or broken into various compartments with the included divider and caddy that help separate and organize all your gear, yet keep them accessible for a quick grab and go.

Lockdown Latches

The GoBox features Lockdown Latches to keep it fastened and secure. They are slick and simple fasteners that won’t pop open until you’re ready for them to open. They tuck out of the way nice and clean so they’re not hanging up and catching on everything in their path.

Yeti LoadOut GoBox Features

Other features you’ll find on the Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 include:

Pack Attic – Zippered organization pocket system in the lid.

NeverFail Hinge System – Bulletproof hinge system for years of use and abuse.

AnchorPoint Tie Down Slots – Strap tie down to keep your box in place.

LipGrip Handles – Quick and easy grab and go handles.

BearFoot Non-Slip Feet – Keeps your box from slipping and sliding in back of truck or boat.

Lock Ports – Add a lock to secure your load from thieves – or children.

The GoBox is a slick little cargo box that’s sure to find its way into the trucks, boats, sheds and shops of hunters and outdoorsmen across the country. It’s priced at $249.99. You can see the GoBox 30 as well as the complete line of Yeti products, at www.yeti.com.