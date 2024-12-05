Mossy Oak Woodsman Series

The crew at Mossy Oak recently re-introduced their Woodsman Series of hunting apparel for deer and duck season. It’s a line that pulls from the past, as well as delivers several new favorites for the future.

Old school woodsmanship is woven into the fabric of Mossy Oak, and the brand now comes full circle with the classics hunters still love today. You’ll find it all in the Woodsman Series.

The line was designed to be durable, comfortable and built for long life, no matter where the hunt takes you. Even better, it wears the Bottomland camo pattern that woodsmen have worn for decades.