The crew at Mossy Oak recently re-introduced their Woodsman Series of hunting apparel for deer and duck season. It’s a line that pulls from the past, as well as delivers several new favorites for the future.
Old school woodsmanship is woven into the fabric of Mossy Oak, and the brand now comes full circle with the classics hunters still love today. You’ll find it all in the Woodsman Series.
The line was designed to be durable, comfortable and built for long life, no matter where the hunt takes you. Even better, it wears the Bottomland camo pattern that woodsmen have worn for decades.
From 1986 through the first decades of Mossy Oak, some of the company’s favorite gear through every season carried the name Woodsman.
As Mossy Oak became the uniform for those with their back against a tree getting close to game – old school turkey hunters, whitetail bowhunters and flooded timber duck hunters – Mossy Oak and the pursuit of woodsmanship went hand in hand.
As hunters hit the woods this deer season, Mossy Oak has dipped back into the archive and re-introduced a small collection of a few new and a few old deer hunting essentials – with more on the way.
The Woodsman Series currently includes the Winter Fleece Jacket and Bib, Fleece 1/4 Zip Hoodie, Merino Wool Hoodie, Crewneck, Merino Wool Leggings, Boxer Brief and more.
Be sure to check out the complete line from the Mossy Oak Woodsman Series HERE.