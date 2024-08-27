I had the opportunity this summer to test out the new Polaris Sportsman 570 Hunt Edition ATV and quickly realized it just might be the finest ATV ever built for hunters. I picked the machine up from Interstate 69 Motorsports in Union City, Tennessee. From the moment I climbed on the seat, I knew I was sitting on an incredibly slick off-road machine.
As the name implies, the 570 Hunt Edition unit was built to be the most hunter friendly ATV ever built. Whether you’re going in deep, or just down the trail, it has everything to keep you organized, comfortable and safe every time you turn the key.
From the first ride, I realized this is one of the quietest and smoothest riding ATVs ever built. It’s perfectly suited for slipping across the hunting property with less game-spooking noise than the machines before it.
It delivers an incredible ride with a suspension system that’s smooth and easily handles the roughest terrain with a super forgiving feel for the operator. Rocks, limbs, logs and uneven terrain that use to throw you around, will likely go unnoticed as you make your way down the trail.
As I took a test drive on the 570, my son followed me down the trail on our old Polaris that’s been used and abused for nearly 3 decades. After seeing, hearing and feeling both units in action, his reaction said it all. “These Polaris ATVs have come a long way!”
The 570 is a 567cc, 44 HP machine that’s liquid cooled and has One Touch On-Demand AWD/2WD. The unit weighs in at 866 pounds, has a ground clearance of 11.5 inches, payload capacity of 485 pounds, 50.5 inch wheel base, and a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons.
- Gun Scabbard & Mount
- Hand & Thumb Warmers
- High Output LED Pod & Headlights
- 2,500 lb. Polaris HD Winch
- Front and Rear Trail Bumper
- Front and Rear Steel Rack Extenders
- Sealed Arched Dual A-Arms
The 570 can haul all a hunter could ever want to handle with its 360lb rack capacity up front. And you can ride with confidence knowing that, should you find yourself in a pinch, the 3,500 lb Polaris HD Winch can easily pull you through.
The winch pulls double duty as the perfect way to clear roadblocks or recover game from the steep stuff as well.
Hunt-Ready Features
Hunter-friendly features really make this a sweet ride with the factory installed Kolpin mount and gun boot to keep your guns safe and secure for the ride in. No more awkward and uncomfortable rides to the woods trying to hold your gun and operate your ATV at the same time.
Most hunters don’t think about comfort for their hands on the ride in. That is, until they realize how painful it can be on those cold weather hunts. On the 570, you’ll find built-in thumb and handwarmers make the ride in more comfortable than ever
The 570 truly simplifies life for the hunter.
The Polaris Sportsman 570 Hunt Edition starts at $11,699. Check it out at your local Polaris dealer, or online at www.polaris.com.