Vortex® Introduces Razor® Uhd 8x32 & 10x32 Binoculars

Say goodbye to the old compromise between compact convenience and full-size capability. Vortex® introduces the Razor® UHD 8×32 and 10×32 binoculars, a compact solution that delivers the performance of larger, traditional binoculars in a sleek, carry-anywhere design.
At just 5.7” tall and weighing just 21.9 oz., Razor® UHD 8×32 and 10x32s pack a smaller form factor, lighter yet robust frame, and all the key performance attributes once thought exclusive to full-size binoculars: broader field of view, razor-sharp image quality, comfortable eye relief, and standout low-light performance.
Other benefits include:
- UHD Optical System for superior edge-to-edge sharpness and flawless detail for telling distant twigs from trophy tines.
- Schmidt-Pechan Prism for a sleek design that reduces bulk, ensuring brilliant light transmission and clarity for spotting game.
- Tripod adaptable for comfortable, extended glassing sessions, allowing more precise and effective observation without fatigue.
The Razor® UHD 8×32 (MSRP: $2,149.99/MAP: $1,449.99) and Razor® UHD 10×32 (MSRP: $2,199.99/ MAP: $1,499.99) binoculars represent a unique fusion of ultra-high-definition clarity and rugged portability for hunters who put a premium on packability in open country and wooded scenarios.
As an added benefit, a NEW, exclusive green GlassPak™ Pro Binocular Harness is now included with every Razor® UHD model. The soft, quiet GlassPak™ Pro provides comfortable, one-handed access to your binos, shielding them from the elements, scratches, and accidental drops. Loops and modular attachment points secure the rangefinder pouch (also included), accessories, even holsters for sidearms or bear spray.