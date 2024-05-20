Vortex® Introduces Razor® Uhd 8x32 & 10x32 Binoculars

Say goodbye to the old compromise between compact convenience and full-size capability. Vortex® introduces the Razor® UHD 8×32 and 10×32 binoculars, a compact solution that delivers the performance of larger, traditional binoculars in a sleek, carry-anywhere design.

At just 5.7” tall and weighing just 21.9 oz., Razor® UHD 8×32 and 10x32s pack a smaller form factor, lighter yet robust frame, and all the key performance attributes once thought exclusive to full-size binoculars: broader field of view, razor-sharp image quality, comfortable eye relief, and standout low-light performance.