Dryshod releases new Evalusion all-around

July 2024, Conklin, NY — Dryshod, the new benchmark in performance waterproof footwear for outdoor recreation and occupational use, continues to expand its Evalusion-series with the all-new Evalusion All-Around outdoor shoe. Based on the specially-formulated DUREVA™ ultra-lightweight outsole, the Evalusion All-Around sets the new standard for do-everything recreational and outdoor footwear.

DUREVA™ is made of a fusion compound that offers exceptional durability and light weight. This allows the outsole to be of one-piece construction without the need for a secondary rubber sole. The result is a waterproof shoe that is incredibly light yet able to withstand hard outdoor use.

Built on a running shoe platform, the Evalusion All-Around is the ideal all-climate, all-terrain outdoor shoe. Boasting a reinforced tuck board with a rigid nylon shank for enhanced arch support, the Evalusion All-Around also comes with a proven outsole lug pattern to provide sure footing and reliable traction as well as ample flex to bend over ground elements.