fbpx
  1. Bowhunting News

Dryshod releases new Evalusion all-around

By Ben FransonJuly 16, 2024

July 2024, Conklin, NY — Dryshod, the new benchmark in performance waterproof footwear for outdoor recreation and occupational use, continues to expand its Evalusion-series with the all-new Evalusion All-Around outdoor shoe. Based on the specially-formulated DUREVA™ ultra-lightweight outsole, the Evalusion All-Around sets the new standard for do-everything recreational and outdoor footwear.

Dryshod Releases New Evalusion All Around

DUREVA™ is made of a fusion compound that offers exceptional durability and light weight. This allows the outsole to be of one-piece construction without the need for a secondary rubber sole. The result is a waterproof shoe that is incredibly light yet able to withstand hard outdoor use.

Built on a running shoe platform, the Evalusion All-Around is the ideal all-climate, all-terrain outdoor shoe. Boasting a reinforced tuck board with a rigid nylon shank for enhanced arch support, the Evalusion All-Around also comes with a proven outsole lug pattern to provide sure footing and reliable traction as well as ample flex to bend over ground elements.

Beyond its waterproof performance and slipper-soft comfort, the Evalusion All-Around is suited for a year-round use. Premium four-way stretch materials and a breathable Airmesh lining that keeps air circulating to keep feet dry make this shoe the perfect choice for use around the home or the camp.

The Evalusion All-Around is sized to athletic shoe standards and is offered in sizes 7-14 and half sizes 9.5 to 12.5. Multiple color combinations, including camo, will be available now at www.dryshodusa.com

Ben Franson
Ben Franson
Ben grew up hunting Northern and West Central Illinois, where he gained his bowhunting experience. He is from Genoa, Illinois, and is bowhunting.com's community manager.
Post a Comment
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login To Account

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like:
Share your trophy photo