Dryshod releases new Evalusion all-around

July 2024, Conklin, NY — Dryshod, the new benchmark in performance waterproof footwear for outdoor recreation and occupational use, continues to expand its Evalusion-series with the all-new Evalusion All-Around outdoor shoe. Based on the specially-formulated DUREVA™ ultra-lightweight outsole, the Evalusion All-Around sets the new standard for do-everything recreational and outdoor footwear.
DUREVA™ is made of a fusion compound that offers exceptional durability and light weight. This allows the outsole to be of one-piece construction without the need for a secondary rubber sole. The result is a waterproof shoe that is incredibly light yet able to withstand hard outdoor use.
Built on a running shoe platform, the Evalusion All-Around is the ideal all-climate, all-terrain outdoor shoe. Boasting a reinforced tuck board with a rigid nylon shank for enhanced arch support, the Evalusion All-Around also comes with a proven outsole lug pattern to provide sure footing and reliable traction as well as ample flex to bend over ground elements.
Beyond its waterproof performance and slipper-soft comfort, the Evalusion All-Around is suited for a year-round use. Premium four-way stretch materials and a breathable Airmesh lining that keeps air circulating to keep feet dry make this shoe the perfect choice for use around the home or the camp.
The Evalusion All-Around is sized to athletic shoe standards and is offered in sizes 7-14 and half sizes 9.5 to 12.5. Multiple color combinations, including camo, will be available now at www.dryshodusa.com