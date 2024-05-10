Are you looking for a solution to add more cargo space to your side-by-side? Sooner or later, most hunters find themselves in need of additional room for hauling tools, equipment, gear, or deer.
Fortunately, the crew at Moose Utility Division has developed the perfect solution for creating additional cargo space, without sacrificing the bed space you already have. It’s their all-new Upper Deck System.
Bowhunting.com’s, Todd Graf, loves this new design. In the video below, he walks us through why it works so well and how to get it set up on your side-by-side.
The Upper Deck System was designed to keep full use of your side-by-side’s original bed, while adding additional storage for less bulky items up top. The Upper Deck is built from 14ga steel material and offers enough rigidity to haul all your lighter weight gear, like tow ropes, straps, cooler, fuel, water cans, etc.
Haul more gear this season with the Moose Upper Deck System loaded to your side-by-side. Check it out at www.mooseutilities.com.