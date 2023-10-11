Meindl USA Introduces EuroLight Hunter Boots

Meindl USA, the exclusive provider of Meindl’s premium and handcrafted footwear in North America, is excited to introduce the EuroLight Hunter collection of men’s and women’s boots. This all-new line redefines performance and comfort in hunting footwear, offering a lightweight, durable and versatile option for a wide range of outdoor adventures.

After three years of development, the EuroLight Hunter collection is designed with premium materials and Meindl’s legendary European craftsmanship to meet the demands of modern-day hunters who require a lightweight, durable and full-featured boot that can handle various terrains and weather conditions.

“Our mission with the EuroLight Hunter line was to design a lightweight boot that is comfortable and reliable enough for customers to use for any style of hunt, or outdoor adventure, while also being durable enough for everyday use,” said Phil Francone, founder and president of Meindl USA. “To do that, we incorporated years of research and end-user feedback into a design that utilizes the highest-quality materials and technologies available with Meindl’s extensive experience and craftsmanship. We couldn’t be more excited with the end result.”

The EuroLight Hunter collection is made in Europe and features 9-inch waxed full-grain nubuck leather uppers and reinforced toe caps to withstand use and abuse in the gamut of field conditions. Additional protection from the elements is provided by a 100% waterproof but breathable Gore-Tex liner that keeps water out but allows perspiration vapor to escape.

Meindl’s flex-zone venting, a series of strategically placed vents in the forefoot, allows the boots to breathe and move naturally with feet while flex-zone in the achilles area enhances natural stepping motions. Those flex zones, paired with the aggressive multi-directional lugs of Meindl’s DUO-DUR III Sole, create maximum comfort, stability, traction and performance.

Increased cushioning and support are offered by high-performance polyurethane midsoles and Meindl Air Active insoles. Oversized gussets open wide for easy on and off.

Created as a solution for all hunting and outdoor adventures, the Meindl EuroLight Hunter line features an A-flex-use rating and is available in three styles: the EuroLight Hunter Uninsulated ($295); the EuroLight Hunter 300 ($315); and the Lady EuroLight Hunter 300 ($315).

The EuroLight Hunter 300 and Lady EuroLight Hunter 300 feature high-performance and lightweight Gore Air Fibre Insulation, adding warmth without tacking on unnecessary weight. The EuroLight Hunter uninsulated weighs just 3lbs per pair.

To learn more about the EuroLight Hunter series, Meindl USA’s full product offering and technologies, or to shop available products, visit www.meindlusa.com.