Easton’s 6.5 Arrow: Made for the Bowhunter

Designed to fit any hunter’s budget, the Easton 6.5 arrow comes loaded with features. The Microlite Nock comes standard in all three 6.5 models, the microlite is designed to move the throat of the nock closer to the back of the arrow for increased accuracy. Other features include 4x larger shoulder on the inserts of the Classic and Match Grade models, for increased FOC. The 6.5 arrows utilize the proprietary Acu-Carbon Uniform Spine process, which provides the most consistent spine and the most reliable tolerances of any arrow.
Available in three models, Bowhunter, Hunter Classic, and Match Grade, each model has a different arrow straightness ranging from .006″ to .001″
For more information on the 6.5 arrows and other Easton products be sure to check out eastonarchery.com