All New Active-Branch Mock Scrape Kit From Wildlife Research Center.

There’s no question that a buck working a scrape is one of the best sights a bowhunter can witness. However, some hunters are robbed of that opportunity because they don’t have the right trees to make a traditional mock scrape. Wildlife Research Center has provided a solution, with the introduction of the Active-Branch Mock Scrape Kit.

This kit comes with the branch holder, mounting strap, magnum scrape dripper, and 4 oz of Golden Scrape. The branch holder either mounts to a tree or post where you want to have a scrape via the mounting strap, making it easy to adjust or move if need be.