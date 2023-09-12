fbpx
All New Active-Branch Mock Scrape Kit From Wildlife Research Center.

By Paul BossardetSeptember 12, 2023
There’s no question that a buck working a scrape is one of the best sights a bowhunter can witness. However, some hunters are robbed of that opportunity because they don’t have the right trees to make a traditional mock scrape. Wildlife Research Center has provided a solution, with the introduction of the Active-Branch Mock Scrape Kit.

This kit comes with the branch holder, mounting strap, magnum scrape dripper, and 4 oz of Golden Scrape. The branch holder either mounts to a tree or post where you want to have a scrape via the mounting strap, making it easy to adjust or move if need be.

The Active-Branch Mock Scrape Kit provides you with the tools you need to attract, pattern, and condition the bucks in your area to ultimately give you the best-shot opportunity this fall.

MSRP: $47.99 

For more information on the Active-Branch Mock Scrape Kit and other Wildlife Research Center products be sure to check out www.wildlife.com

Paul recently moved to Illinois chasing his passion for bowhunting! When he isn't hunting he is on the search for lunker smallmouth and largemouth bass!
