SOG Provider FX: Versatile and Customizable

The attributes of this blade make it lightweight and an ideal addition for the avid outdoorsman. With replaceable grip scales the Provider FX allows you to add your own flare to your knife, pairing that with a rugged Kydex Universal Mounting System the Provider FX can be carried in a number of positions, from hip carry to vest attachments.

If you want to check out the Provider FX or any of the other SOG knives be sure to check out www.sogknives.com.