Sog Introduces An All New Fixed Blade Knife The Ether Fx.

SOG has been a leader in the manufacturing of knives for many years. They continue that trend with the introduction of the new Ether FX. Sporting a 3.1-inch drop-point blade and constructed out of CPM S35VN steel, the Ether is built to be precious in its’ cuts while maintaining a great handle no matter the cutting medium.
SOG had the outdoorsman in mind with the design of the handles on the Ether FX. With removable handle scales, the clean-up process has never been easier. Complete with a Kydex Universal Mounting System sheath, the Ether FX accommodates a variety of carrying positions making it useful for a variety of scenarios.
To learn more about the Ether FX and other SOG outdoor products check out www.sogknives.com.
Post a Comment