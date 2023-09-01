Sog Introduces An All New Fixed Blade Knife The Ether Fx.

SOG had the outdoorsman in mind with the design of the handles on the Ether FX. With removable handle scales, the clean-up process has never been easier. Complete with a Kydex Universal Mounting System sheath, the Ether FX accommodates a variety of carrying positions making it useful for a variety of scenarios.

To learn more about the Ether FX and other SOG outdoor products check out www.sogknives.com.