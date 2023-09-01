fbpx
  1. Bowhunting News

SOG Introduces an All New Fixed Blade Knife The Ether FX.

By Paul BossardetSeptember 1, 2023
Sog Introduces An All New Fixed Blade Knife The Ether Fx.

SOG has been a leader in the manufacturing of knives for many years. They continue that trend with the introduction of the new Ether FX. Sporting a 3.1-inch drop-point blade and constructed out of CPM S35VN steel, the Ether is built to be precious in its’ cuts while maintaining a great handle no matter the cutting medium.

SOG had the outdoorsman in mind with the design of the handles on the Ether FX. With removable handle scales, the clean-up process has never been easier. Complete with a Kydex Universal Mounting System sheath, the Ether FX accommodates a variety of carrying positions making it useful for a variety of scenarios.

To learn more about the Ether FX and other SOG outdoor products check out www.sogknives.com

Paul Bossardet
Paul recently moved to Illinois chasing his passion for bowhunting! When he isn't hunting he is on the search for lunker smallmouth and largemouth bass!
