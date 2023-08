The all-new Muck Pathfinder is built with the mobile hunter in mind. With a reinforced toe and heel contour, durability isn’t a concern. The stretch-fit bindings snug up to your calf keeping warmth in and cold out. With 5mm of neoprene, the Pathfinder is 100% waterproof and 100% MUCKPROOF. Making it the ideal boot for hunters out in the field.

Check out the Pathfinder here

The Pathfinder retails for $160