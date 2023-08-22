All New LaCrosse Alpha Evolution Hunting Boot

Available now for Fall 2023 and beyond, the Alpha Evolution is the long-awaited next iteration of LaCrosse’s beloved Alpha technology that features flexible, waterproof rubber over neoprene.
The Alpha Evolution is proudly made in the USA with imported components and has premium features designed to enhance performance across the board.
In addition to Alpha technology, advanced elements providing superior capability and comfort include Primaloft Gold insulation, a Primaloft Aerogel toe cap (insulated styles only), an EVA midsole for cushioning support, and a Vibram Traction lug outsole with Ice-Trek rubber compound. Available for men and women in Sitka® OPTIFADE Elevated II and Solid Brown.
Men’s Alpha Evolution Shop Here
Women’s Alpha Evolution Shop Here