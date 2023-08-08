Wildlife Research Center: Next Generation Bio-Synthetic Scents

Wildlife Research Center introduces the new groundbreaking, Next Generation Bio-Synthetic Scents for a stronger, richer, more realistic smell.

These new technologically advanced formulas are Bio-Engineered through a proprietary process to simulate the smell and makeup of real deer urine. Their breakthrough Scent Reflex Technology enhances them for an even stronger, more consistent response.

Extra Potent, High Performance, and Ultra-Realistic, these scents are engineered to perform. Field testing on wild deer where the results really mean something.