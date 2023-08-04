fbpx
  1. Bowhunting News

Golden Estrus Xtreme

By Paul BossardetAugust 4, 2023

Extra Long Range – Premium Estrus Scent

Wildlife Research Center introduces Golden Estrus Xtreme in the new 2 OZ squirt top bottle.

Golden Estrus Xtreme is made with our premium Golden Estrus Scent and intensified for extra-long range. This proprietary process makes it stronger, more intense, and longer reaching.

The squirt top bottle is equipped with a removable squirt top cap making it easy and convenient to use by squirting directly onto your favorite scent dispenser, or by dipping a Wildlife Research Center Key-Wick directly into the bottle.  It’s the smell your trophy buck has been waiting for!

The super premium doe urine with estrus secretions is now available in a 2 OZ squirt top for easy application to wicks, scrapes, and branches.

MSRP for the 2 OZ squirt top Golden Estrus Xtreme with 2 Pro-Wicks is $18.18

For more information on the entire line of scent elimination products and hunting lures from Wildlife Research Center, inc. visit www.wildlife.com.

Paul Bossardet
Paul Bossardet
Paul is an east coast bowhunter, spending 14 years hunting CT.
