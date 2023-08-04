Wildlife Research Center introduces Golden Estrus Xtreme in the new 2 OZ squirt top bottle.

Golden Estrus Xtreme is made with our premium Golden Estrus Scent and intensified for extra-long range. This proprietary process makes it stronger, more intense, and longer reaching.

The squirt top bottle is equipped with a removable squirt top cap making it easy and convenient to use by squirting directly onto your favorite scent dispenser, or by dipping a Wildlife Research Center Key-Wick directly into the bottle. It’s the smell your trophy buck has been waiting for!

The super premium doe urine with estrus secretions is now available in a 2 OZ squirt top for easy application to wicks, scrapes, and branches.

MSRP for the 2 OZ squirt top Golden Estrus Xtreme with 2 Pro-Wicks is $18.18

For more information on the entire line of scent elimination products and hunting lures from Wildlife Research Center, inc. visit www.wildlife.com.