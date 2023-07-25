Easton’s Acu-Carbon™ Process Leads in Arrow Accuracy

Since 1922, improving shooter accuracy has been a main driver behind Easton archery engineering.
To meet that goal, Easton has developed a proprietary process called Acu-carbon™. The Acu-Carbon process is a continuous-fed, single-die manufacturing method that produces uniform shafts and eliminates the need for spine and weight sorting that can plague accuracy-seeking archers and bowhunters.
Carbon shafts made this way are used throughout the Easton line and are found in products such as 6.5, AXIS, and FMJ.
See how Acu-carbon is made—click here to watch: https://youtu.be/0u-Vwczk2WA
