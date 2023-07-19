Get Maximum Penetration For Tough Western Game

SEVR, a leading hunting equipment manufacturer, offers the SEVR 1.5″ Broadhead, designed for penetration on challenging Western game. With its innovative features and exceptional results, the SEVR 1.5″ Broadhead is set to optimize hunting experiences this fall.

The patented Lock-and-Pivot™ technology sets SEVR Broadheads apart. Its non-barbed blades lock open upon impact and pivot to ensure straight arrow trajectory, even on steep quartering shots and bone impacts. This advancement maximizes penetration compared to non-pivoting broadheads, providing hunters with superior results. Featuring stainless-steel blades with a cutting diameter of 1.5″ and a thickness of .032″, the SEVR 1.5″ Broadhead creates deep penetrating wound channels. The Stretch Cut™ blade effect stretches the hide while cutting, resulting in larger-than-blade wound diameters, increased blood trails, and improved recovery rates.