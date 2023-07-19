Bear Launches 2024 Adapt Bow With The Hunting Public

Aaron Warbritton, Host of The Hunting Public, explained the rationale behind the bow’s design: “We wanted a bow that was easy to tune, accommodating a variety of broadhead and arrow combinations. Additionally, the bow needed to be accurate and forgiving for close-range shots in dynamic hunting situations. That’s why we named it the ‘ADAPT.’ Its solid back wall and easy draw make it perfect for unpredictable hunting positions like crouching on the ground or hanging from a saddle. This bow was made to hunt, and that’s exactly what we intend to do with it.”

Caleb Sorrells, Marketing Manager at Bear Archery emphasized the importance of customer input, stating, “At Bear Archery, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers. The new Mossy Oak Bottomlands options in the ADAPT lineup are a direct result of understanding the needs and desires of our hunting community. We wanted to ensure that the ADAPT bows offer the versatility and aesthetic appeal that our customers have been requesting.”