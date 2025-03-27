  1. Bowhunting News

Bring Home More Game in 2025 With SEVR

By March 27, 2025

As turkey season approaches, SEVR is here to help hunters bring home more birds. Success in the field starts with choosing the right equipment, and SEVR broadheads give hunters the edge they need.

The best broadheads from SEVR for turkey hunting include the Hybrid 1.5, Titanium 2.0, and Robusto 2.0. These models are engineered for penetration, large cut diameters, and unmatched field point accuracy. 

Hybrid 1.5: Combines a 1.5” main blade with a .7” wide fixed bleeder blade for a 2.2-inch total cut. Available in 100 or 125 grain.

Titanium 2.0: SEVR’s maximum cut head. Available in 100 or 125 grain.

Robusto 2.0: Optimized for crossbows, maximum FOC. Available in 150 grains.

For more information about SEVR Broadheads visit www.sevrbroadheads.com

Ben Franson
Ben Franson
Ben grew up hunting Northern and West Central Illinois, where he gained his bowhunting experience. He is from Genoa, Illinois, and is Bowhunting.com's Community Manager.
