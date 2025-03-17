Centerpoint Launches New Crossbow

The new Amped G2D shoots 430 FPS of speed and accuracy in a compact, user-friendly crossbow. With its fully integrated silent cocking and de-cocking system, plus an auto-retract feature, this crossbow handles with ease. The Amped G2D also features a 3-pound trigger for a clean pull and a ball bearing arrow retention spring for consistent arrow placement. At 32 inches long and 12 inches axle-to-axle, it’s built for easy maneuvering in any situation, whether mounted or shot unsupported. The crossbow comes with 3 arrows, a quiver and bracket, and a 1.5-5x32mm optic. With a 400-grain arrow, the Amped G2D delivers speed and precision without the high price tag.