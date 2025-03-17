Centerpoint Launches New Crossbow

CenterPoint Launches Amped G2D Crossbow: Compact, Fast, and Versatile
SUPERIOR, Wis. – CenterPoint, creators of high performance, accessible crossbows, introduces the Amped G2D, designed for true maneuverability and speed. Combining a compact build with the fastest feet per second (fps) in the CenterPoint lineup, this crossbow offers complete versatility in the field. Whether hunting out of a ground blind, navigating tight spaces, or saddle hunting in dense terrain, the Amped G2D ensures confidence and precision with every shot.
The new Amped G2D shoots 430 FPS of speed and accuracy in a compact, user-friendly crossbow. With its fully integrated silent cocking and de-cocking system, plus an auto-retract feature, this crossbow handles with ease. The Amped G2D also features a 3-pound trigger for a clean pull and a ball bearing arrow retention spring for consistent arrow placement. At 32 inches long and 12 inches axle-to-axle, it’s built for easy maneuvering in any situation, whether mounted or shot unsupported. The crossbow comes with 3 arrows, a quiver and bracket, and a 1.5-5x32mm optic. With a 400-grain arrow, the Amped G2D delivers speed and precision without the high price tag.
“With the launch of the Amped G2D, CenterPoint is continuing its promise to develop innovative crossbows and best-in-class features that can be used by all hunters,” said Russ Rowan, Chief Brand Officer at Center Point Archery. “This launch raises the bar in the crossbow industry by offering a compact design, impressive speed, and reliable accuracy—all at an affordable price, without sacrificing quality.”
Key Product Features
- 430 FPS w/ 400 grain arrow
- 32 inches overall length
- 12 inches axle to axle
- Integrated cocking and de-cocking system
- Sleek cocking sled storage design
- 3 pound trigger
- Ball bearing arrow retention spring
- Comes with 3 arrows, quiver, quiver bracket, 1.5-5x32mm Optic
MSRP: $699.99
Available: May 2025
