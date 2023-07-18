New Easton 5mm Legacy Fred Eichler Signature Arrow

One hundred years ago in 1922, Doug Easton began creating the finest hand-crafted custom bows and cedar arrows in his garage in Watsonville, California. Today, there’s no better testament to Doug’s unmatched legacy of quality and innovation than the NEW 5mm Carbon Legacy Fred Eichler Signature Edition.

Easton has partnered with renowned bowhunter Fred Eichler to create the world’s finest traditional hunting arrow to date. The new Carbon Legacy combines an exotic, dark teakwood finish, a high-visibility white dip, and hand-feather fletched craftsmanship. These features marry perfectly with the Easton-engineered 5mm carbon shaft to optimize in-the-field performance for today’s traditional archers.