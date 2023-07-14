Get up to $30 Back on FMJ™ Arrows

For a limited time, Easton is offering a great deal on the industry’s flagship hunting arrows—the 4mm and 5mm Full Metal Jacket.
FMJ arrows are built in Easton’s Utah factory using an advanced carbon shaft core with a metal jacket overlay. The carbon core gives the arrow lightweight strength while the aluminum alloy jacket adds kinetic energy, enhances accuracy, and pulls easier from targets.
The synergy of both materials results in a unique blend of high broadhead accuracy with extra momentum for arrow penetration.
Easton’s FMJ rebate runs now through October 15th. See the complete details of this offer at www.eastonarchery.com/rebate
