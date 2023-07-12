Moose Utility Division New UTV Spare Belt Case

Moose Utility Division and Moose Racing would like to introduce our new UTV Spare Belt Case. If you are carrying an extra drive belt with you make it last by protecting it from the elements and UV light degradation. These are constructed of UV resistant injection molded plastic and feature a water-resistant gusset on the inside closure of the case.
These will come with universal mounting hardware to fit any size roll cage or flat surface. Inside is a removable foam block for safe storage of anything else you would want to store in the case. MSRP is listed at $119.95. Head on over to your local dealer, www.mooseutilities.com, or www.mooseracing.com to check these out.
About Moose Utility Division
As the industry leader in ATV/UTV parts and accessories, Moose Utility Division has dedicated itself to providing the enthusiast with the highest quality and best performing products available. For more information visit us at www.mooseutilities.com. You can also follow us on Instagram/Facebook @MooseUtilities