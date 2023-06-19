Moose Utility Division New Kinetic Recovery Rope

Moose Utility Division would like to introduce our new Kinetic Recovery Ropes available in 20ft and 30ft lengths.
Kinetic recovery ropes are designed to stretch, giving you the power of momentum.
These ropes deliver extra linear force and kinetic energy to get you out of the stickiest situations. Both lengths of rope are offered in a ½” diameter and boast a 9000lb breaking strength.
They will also come with their own storage bag. MSRP is listed at $59.95 for the 30’ and $49.95 for the 20’ rope. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseutilities.com to check these out.
Post a Comment